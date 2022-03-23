Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

SONOMA COUNTY PHILHARMONIC

Volunteer as an usher

The Sonoma County Philharmonic is looking for volunteer ushers to work at performances on April 2 and April 3 at Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa. Ushers are responsible for greeting patrons, taking tickets, assistance with seating and get to enjoy the performance for free.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3ufzpmT or email volunteer@socophil.org.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF THE DIOCESE OF SANTA ROSA

Volunteer as a produce gleaner

Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa has partnered with Healdsburg-based Farm to Pantry to provide shelters and other clients with fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste. Volunteers are needed to pick fruit at participating properties Monday through Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3ueZIto, email volunteer@srcharities.org.

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

Volunteer as a community educator

The Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California / Northern Nevada needs volunteer public speakers to help educate the community about Alzheimer’s care and support. Volunteers are asked to commit to delivering a target of 12 presentations annually and participate in initial training and ongoing education.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3ImWXew or alz.org/norcal.

BIRD RESCUE CENTER OF SONOMA COUNTY

Board members needed

The Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County is in need of board members. Board members will help create a long-term vision for the Santa Rosa organization’s future.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3CZkmBs or call Janet Bosshard at 707-526-5883.

INTERFAITH SHELTER NETWORK

Online auction coordinator

The Interfaith Shelter Network in Santa Rosa is seeking volunteers to help establish and maintain an online auction platform, solicit and track donations, do event marketing and other related activities. This opportunity is both remote and in person.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3D5ubOo.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Chef prep for Meals on Wheels

The Council on Aging in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to help pack and package meals for seniors. Tasks include running meals through a sealing machine and packaging fruit and rolls for each meal. Help is needed Monday through Friday anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers can choose their schedule. For more information, visit councilonaging.com or bit.ly/3wesjBx, email lgalten@councilonaging.com or call 707-525-0143 x121.

FORGOTTEN FELINES OF SONOMA COUNTY

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County, a Santa Rosa nonprofit that provides veterinary care, adoption and foster home programs to stray cats, needs volunteers to fill a range of positions including: cat foster families; “Laundry Angels” to clean clinic laundry; and spay/neuter clinic workers. The organization is also looking for bilingual and Spanish-speaking volunteers to help write flyers, answer phones and assist Spanish-speaking clients.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3IPpmed, bit.ly/3sQ5Ad0, bit.ly/3vQF4SM or bit.ly/3sSEodu. Visit forgottenfelines.com to fill out an application.