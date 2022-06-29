Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Botanical Bus

Make garden kits

Botanical Bus, a bilingual mobile herb clinic, is looking for volunteers to help make garden kits for Indigenous and Latinx residents of Sonoma County who are experiencing food insecurity. The ready-to-go garden kits contain essentials for growing food and medicine, including plant starts, vegetable and flower seeds, organic potting soil, fabric pot planters, medicinal teas and bilingual educational gardening resources.

For more information on how to get involved, go to bit.ly/3bzpkeI.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Join the On-Call Volunteer Disaster Response Team

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for volunteers to respond to emergencies in Sonoma County. When disaster strikes, the center will contact volunteers from the on-call list with current opportunities related emergency needs. Volunteer duties include helping to pack boxes of nonperishable food at food bank warehouses, picking up and delivering meals for homebound older adults, delivering and distributing supplies, and translating for clients effected by disaster.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3yvIuLm.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area

Volunteer as a Spanish-speaking Wish Granter

Make-A-Wish is looking for bilingual volunteers in Sonoma County to help grant wishes for families whose primary language is Spanish. Wish Granters visit the families wanting to participate in the program and interview the children to find out what they wish for. When the wishes are ready to happen, the Wish Granters use their creativity to find ways to "reveal" and "enhance" the wish experience.

To learn more, go to bit.ly/3HF1YQU.

Pets Lifeline

Volunteer at an animal shelter

Pets Lifeline, an animal shelter in Sonoma Valley, is looking for volunteers for a range of positions, including cat socializers, canine handlers, shelter assistants, community cat trappers, and more. There are also opportunities available for children under the age of 13 with a parent’s supervision.

For more information, call 707-996-4577 x106 or go to bit.ly/3y1xaFr

Sonoma Community Center

Volunteer at a fundraiser

Sonoma Community Center is looking for volunteers to work at its Muse Fundraiser on Aug. 13 in Sonoma. The event serves as a celebration to honor this year’s muse, Elaine Bell, and the local art community. All proceeds from the event will go to the Sonoma Community Center.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3HKW94y.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Volunteer as a photographer

Sonoma Ecology Center is seeking skilled photographers and videographers to capture the work the center is doing in the community. Volunteers are needed for upcoming educational events including field trips, outings, hikes, summer camps, workshops and other community events. There are opportunities throughout the year on both weekdays and weekends.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3y6K3hw.

Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association

Volunteer at a 4th of July parade

The Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association is looking for volunteers to help with a range of positions at their annual 4th of July parade in Sonoma, mostly setting up and cleaning up after the event. Volunteers of any age are welcome.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3a3K6CW.

Vintage House

Volunteer for a range of positions

Vintage House, Sonoma Valley’s senior center, is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of tasks including: distributing food, delivering groceries, assisting the center’s chef and greeting community members.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3Oh2gjl.