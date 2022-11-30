Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Teach Ballet Folklorico

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin is looking for a volunteer to teach Ballet Folklorico in Guerneville. Instructors are expected to run practices once a week, teach dance and music fundamentals, and demonstrate the value of culture and folklore. Shifts are on Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3Uej2Sr.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Give rides to seniors

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help seniors with their transportation needs. Volunteers must be at least 25 years old.

If you are interested in signing up or have questions, contact Caryn Shapiro Stone at cstone@srcharities.org or 707-308-4805

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer at the Fleet Feet Santa Run

Fleet Feet Santa Rosa and Trail House are partnering with nonprofit gift-giving program Sonoma County’s Secret Santa to host a 5K run and kids run on Dec. 10 in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed to help set up, clean up, work the check-in table or the food/beverage table and monitor the course. Shifts are from 8 a.m. to noon. All volunteers must sign a waiver to participate.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3OD5n6m. To fill out the waiver, visit bit.ly/3AFBKvq.

Disabled American Veterans of Sonoma County

Volunteer at the 2nd Annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48 is hosting its 2nd annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Jan. 21 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed for the cleanup crew. Shifts are from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3i9TFnB.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Volunteer at the spay/neuter clinic

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to assist with recovery after surgeries. Recovery volunteers monitor cats as they come out of surgery, checking for signs of distress and making sure they are recovering properly. It requires strong attention to detail, patience and a calm demeanor. This role requires volunteers to lift and carry cats in traps and carriers repeatedly, as well as walk and stand. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and vaccinated against COVID-19.

To learn more, go to bit.ly/3NyVWV2.

Montgomery High School

Volunteer as a tutor

Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa is looking for tutors to work with small groups of high school students during AVID elective classes under the supervision of a teacher. Tutors must attend training classes and are needed on Wednesdays or Thursdays during the school year, approximately 6-12 hours per week. Volunteers must have their own transportation. Volunteers may earn a stipend.

To learn more, go to bit.ly/3DHXtoR. To sign up, go to bit.ly/3QW6X2C.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Make comfort kits

The Salvation Army in Santa Rosa is looking for service clubs to put together comfort kits to be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. Volunteers gather supplies, put them together in little bags and drop them off at the organization.

For more information, contact Randy Hartt at randy.hartt@usw.salvationarmy.org.