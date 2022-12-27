Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Arlene Francis Foundation

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Arlene Francis Foundation is looking for volunteers to help out at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed for event support, gardening and cleaning.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3f3WfK0. Call Martin Hamilton at 707-266-4704 to schedule volunteer shifts.

Ceres Community Project

Volunteer in a garden

Ceres Community Project provides meals for people with serious illnesses. Most of the produce and flowers given to clients comes from the organization’s own garden. Volunteers are needed to help plant a new garden at the group’s Sebastopol location.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3QDqhCA.

City of Sebastopol

Help at Sebastopol warming and cooling centers

The city of Sebastopol has created an on-call volunteer list for those wishing to help run warming and cooling centers during hot or cold streaks throughout the year.

To add yourself to the list, go to bit.ly/3WrLOkx.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

CASA looking for intern

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Sonoma County is looking for a volunteer intern age 21 or older to develop intake and case files, assist volunteer supervisors with communication and attend court to monitor cases as needed. The intern will be expected to learn the electronic case system, do file research, observe and review confidential files and data, and work with the executive director and case supervisor.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3vleIHo.

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48

Volunteer as a security guard at a crab feed

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48 is hosting its 2nd annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Jan. 21 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. Security guards are needed from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3FVNFHi.

Food For Thought

Work in a garden

Food For Thought garden volunteers help to maintain and harvest the food bank’s Forestville garden, which provides healthy, organic fruits and vegetables for clients. Volunteer tasks may include: prepping beds for planting, pulling weeds, building compost bins and harvesting food.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3BgFQta. For questions, contact Volunteer Manager Liv Chaaban at 707-887-1647 ext. 109 or by email at LivC@fftfoodbank.org.

Hanna Center

Become a Hanna Leader

Hanna Center in Sonoma provides educational, residential, career-focused and therapeutic services to support high-risk youth and their families. The center is looking for volunteers to join Hanna Leaders, a group of young professionals who support the work of Hanna through advocacy, fundraising and volunteering. Hanna Leaders plan events and volunteer opportunities using their social and professional networks, as well as raise funds to help sustain the center’s work.

For more information, email Hanna's Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations Jenny Beck at jbeck@hannacenter.org.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Answer phones

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa is looking for a volunteer to help check voice mails, log messages and answer phones. The ability to speak Spanish is a plus.

Go to bit.ly/3SQJBfX for more information.

Sonoma Family Meal

Wash dishes and clean the kitchen

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma needs volunteers to help with washing dishes and cleaning the kitchen. There are many shifts available.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3PVp9KK.