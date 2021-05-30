Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

CIRCUIT RIDER COMMUNITY SERVICES

Help Windsor seniors get around

The Windsor Wheels program, which provides free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, is looking for volunteer riders. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment. Volunteer shifts as short as two hours are available. The program, run by Circuit Rider Community Services, matches drivers with riders and provides protective equipment. For more information, visit circuitridercs.org or contact Karina Zappa at 707-838-6641, ext. 244.

JEWISH COMMUNITY FREE CLINIC

Help provide free therapy

The Jewish Community Free Clinic, jewishfreeclinic.org, offers free mental health services to all members of the community experiencing anxiety, depression and phase of life problems and is seeking volunteer licensed therapists and associates who can offer four or more hours per week. Spanish-speaking therapists are especially needed. Email Mark Bender at mark@jewishfreeclinic.org.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Help with meal preparation, packaging

Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels kitchen, which makes more than 195,000 meals for Meals on Wheels as well as food for bistros and dining sites, needs volunteers to help with food prep and packaging. Food prep work takes place from 7 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays, with most volunteers working for two to four hours one day a week. Volunteers can choose their own shifts, and training is provided. Go to bit.ly/345Jzd7 to sign up.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Help transport seniors

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa seeks volunteer drivers to help seniors access medical, social, and emergency services through transportation. A schedule of needed rides will be posted every month and volunteers sign up to meet clients’ needs. For this volunteer opportunity, a special volunteer application is needed as well as a tuberculosis test and background check. Contact Ryan Hobus at rhobus@srcharities.org, or 707-806-7954.

MARIN FOSTER CARE ASSOCIATION

Help with new foster care resource center

The Marin Foster Care Association is helping to open Our Village Closet, a resource center to support foster families in Santa Rosa. The center, which will open in June, is in need of volunteers to help set up — sorting and organizing supplies, cleaning and prepping the site. Once open the center will serve as a place where families who foster children can come to get clothes and other supplies they need to support the children in their care. To sign up, visit volunteersignup.org/4PE87.

PETALUMA BOUNTY FARM

Try your hand at farming

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. Their mission is healthy food for everyone through collaboration, education and promoting self-reliance. Volunteer activities include helping with harvesting produce, weeding, planting, and specialty activities such as preparing the produce for the farmers market Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All ages, though small children should be accompanied by an adult. Info at calendly.com/bountyfarm/volunteer.

CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT

Join the Santa Rosa meal team

Ceres Community Project needs adult volunteers to help with meal preparation and distribution in Santa Rosa. The nonprofit distributes healthy meals to people with serious illnesses, including cancer. Its three program sites serve Sonoma and Marin counties. People who can help with meal preparation and cooking, as well as bagging or packing, are needed. Meal prep shifts are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays or Fridays, while the bagging and packing shift runs 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. Email volunteers@ceresproject.org for information or to volunteer. You can also register online at tfaforms.com/4852303.

TO LEARN MORE or CONTRIBUTE AN ITEM

E-mail your news about volunteer opportunities to eric.wittmershaus@pressdemocrat.com. To explore additional volunteer opportunities, contact the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County at 707-573-3399 or info@volunteernow.org.