Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Youth soccer coach needed

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin is looking for a volunteer coach to support the youth soccer program at Biella Elementary School in Santa Rosa. Volunteers will be coaching children ranging in grades TK- 6th grade and must be available for practice Monday through Friday in the afternoons.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3ZEtrdD. To apply, go to bit.ly/3dK83At.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Remove invasive species and help reduce wildfire risk

Volunteers are needed to remove invasive species and help reduce wildfire risk at Skyhawk Park in Santa Rosa on April 1. This event is in honor of activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your own gloves if you can, but tools, extra gloves, snacks and water will be provided. Volunteers must be age 10 or older.

For more information or to sign up, go to bit.ly/404ZseT.

Cotati Accordion Festival

Volunteer at the Cotati Accordion Festival

The 32nd annual Cotati Accordion Festival is looking for people to help put on the event taking place Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Volunteers will receive a weekend pass to the festival, a meal in the hospitality tent, a Cotati Accordion Festival pin and a souvenir poster.

To express interest, go to bit.ly/42eir8E and click "volunteer." For more information, call Scott Goree at 707-479-5481.

Food For Thought

Food bank support volunteers needed

Food For Thought food bank in Forestville is looking for people to help greet clients, fill food orders, sort and organize donated food items and more. Volunteers must be able to lift up to 10 pounds, have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as well as a booster and wear a mask indoors. People must be at least 11 years old to volunteer with an adult and at least 14 years old to volunteer independently.

For information, contact Liv Chaaban at LivC@FFTfoodbank.org or 707-887-1647 x109. To register, go to bit.ly/42ts2Zf.

Sebastopol Rotary Club

Teach swim lessons

The Sebastopol Rotary Club is looking for volunteers to teach free swim lessons to second graders. The program, in its 36th year, runs from April 17 to May 11 at Ives Pool in Sebastopol. Each child gets a half-hour lesson between noon and 1:30 p.m. twice a week. Volunteers will receive training before lessons start.

For more information or to sign up, contact Rick Wilson at 707-824-0846 or Greg Jacobs at 707-823-7341.

Sonoma County Civil grand jury

Become a civil grand juror

Volunteers are needed to serve on the Sonoma County civil grand jury, an investigatory "watchdog" body created to ensure that the best interests of all county residents are being served by local government. Would-be jurors should have an interest in local government and its operations, enjoy working with others and want to promote positive change. The time commitment is 10 or more hours per week, for one year from July 1 to June 30. Volunteers must be U.S. citizens and have basic computer skills. Apply online by April 17.

To apply, go to bit.ly/42aqAeb.

The Men's (and Women's') Garden Club of Santa Rosa

Help at a high school greenhouse

The Men's (and Women's') Garden Club of Santa Rosa is seeking people to help out at the Elsie Allen High School greenhouse in Santa Rosa Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, email mgcsr@cagardenclubs.org or call Bonnie at 707-322-6220.