Sonoma County wineries offers ways for visitors to immerse themselves in harvest
Last year before the harvest, Thomas Bellec noticed a trail of green grapes blanketing the vineyard floor at Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards. The executive chef of the winery, who had just been hired, panicked.
“I had no idea that a ‘green drop’ was taking place,” he said.
In viticulture, a green drop is when grapes that are lagging in ripening are picked and discarded to ensure the uniformity and quality of the grapes on the vine.
“I thought it was a waste of fruit,” Bellec said.
So he scooped up the unripe chardonnay grapes to craft verjus (“vair-zhoo”), the French term for the juice made from unripe grapes.
This tasty concoction has been used for centuries in classic European and Middle Eastern fare. Today verjus is au courant, used in high-end restaurants and referenced by celebrity chefs. But while known among foodies and widely produced in France, Ballec said, he knows of only one other winery (Sonoma’s Scribe) crafting verjus in Northern California.
Bellec plans to use verjus again this fall, in a dinner at the winery to mark what’s a pivotal time of year in Wine Country — harvest season.
The dinner at Bricoleur Vineyards is just one way winemakers, wineries, farmers and chefs are offering for visitors to experience harvest. At Gundlach Bundschu in Sonoma, for example, you can take an off-road tour through the vineyards with winemaker Rob Bundschu.
In the sidebar accompanying this story and in the story below on grape stomping, you’ll find more ways to experience this year’s harvest. But for now, buckle up for our ride through the vines as we take you from a harvest spectator to an insider.
The trail of verjus
“I love using verjus in a marinade, a salad dressing or a sauce because it’s subtle and floral and won’t interfere with the flavor of the wine it’s paired with,” Ballec said.
The chef plans to use the 2023 Estate Verjus in a marinade with bay scallops for the winery’s Seasons Harvest Dinner on Saturday. He’ll serve the scallops with the winery’s estate olive oil, braised leeks and pickled cauliflower in the four-course dinner that’s open to the public. (See verjus recipes at bricoleurvineyards.com.)
Workers at Bricoleur Vineyards pressed 400 pounds of chardonnay and pinot noir grapes in August. Verjus can be made from red grapes, white grapes or a mix of the two. Producing verjus is similar to producing wine except the grapes don’t go through a fermentation (so there’s no alcohol in it). The fruit is crushed, chilled in steel tanks and filtered before it’s bottled.
Inspired by Ballec’s initiative, this year the team at Bricoleur produced 12 cases of verjus in 375-milliliter bottles. This is a substantial increase from Ballec’s maiden voyage last year, producing just twelve 750-milliliter bottles. With a bigger pool of verjus to draw from, Ballec will use half in the kitchen and allot the other half for wine club members.
The verjus aficionado, now 51, began his messy love affair with cooking when he was a kid, playing with flour, sugar and chocolate. He experimented in the back of his grandparents’ Boulangerie-Patisserie in his hometown of Concarneau, Brittany, France. He began his apprenticeship with his grandparents when he was 14.
With his toque in hand, Ballec found his way to California in 2014 as the executive chef at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. He joined Bricoleur in 2022, integrating his culinary skills in a winery setting after more than two decades with the Four Seasons’ chain.
Today Ballec embraces autumn, as wineries begin the dance of picking grapes they’ve pampered all year long.
“Harvest season is a very exciting time for me,” Ballec said. “It’s the tail end of summer and the start of fall. You still have the later-summer crops available to you and the fall products, too — the best of both worlds. It’s a bountiful time of the year.”
Take a vineyard tour
Rob Bundschu joked that growing up on the estate at Gundlach Bundschu was like growing up anywhere else. The estate just had a bigger backyard.
Now 320 acres, the property has 270 acres planted to vines.
The sixth generation in the winery’s lineage, Bundschu is now a tour guide, giving visitors a chance to play winemaker prepping for harvest.
During the 90-minute harvest tour, for $105 per person, visitors will climb aboard the winery’s Pinzgauer, a Swiss Army transport vehicle, for an off-roading experience across the estate. They’ll snack on cheese and charcuterie along the way as they view a range of varietals: tempranillo, pinot noir, merlot, gewürztraminer and chardonnay.
When he stops at a block of pinot noir grapes on the tour, Bundschu passes around a refractometer, a tool that looks like a mini telescope. He explains that it measures the sugar content in grapes, the Brix measurement. Winemakers use the refractometer to gauge ripening; the Brix measurement signals the best time to pick grapes.
