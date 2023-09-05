Comstock Wines, Harvest Tours, Sept. 9 and Oct. 7. The two-hour tour, hosted by General Manager Kelly Comstock, is $65 per person and takes visitors from the vineyard to the cellar. Greeted with a glass of sauvignon blanc, visitors are ushered to the crush pad before heading to the cellar. It concludes with a tasting of current releases paired with a mezze plate prepared by winery chef Jude Affronti. Comstock Wines, 1290 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, comstockwines.com , 707-473-8027.

Comstock Wines, Fall Winemaker Dinner, Oct. 21, $175 per person. The four-course dinner, hosted by General Manager Kelly Comstock, will feature dishes prepared by winery chef Jude Affronti paired with wines selected by winemaker Chris Russi. Comstock Wines, 1290 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, comstockwines.com , 707-473-8027.

Kunde Estate, Hike and Taste in the Vineyards. Visitors taste wines in the vineyards where the grapes are grown and learn about grape-growing practices on the 1,850-acre estate. This four-hour hike, which begins at 9 a.m. in the tasting room, is $40 per person. Kunde Estate, 9825 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, kunde.com , 707-833-5501.

Benziger Family Winery, Biodynamic Tractor Tram Tour, 1 hour, $35 per person. This tour takes visitors through the winery’s Sonoma Mountain Estate so they can learn about its biodynamic farming practices. It ends with a tasting of four limited-production wines. Benziger Family Wines, 1883 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, benziger.com , 707-935-3000.

Gundluch Bundschu Pinz Excursion, $105 per person. Visitors climb aboard the winery’s Pinzgauer, a Swiss Army transport vehicle, for an off-road tour across Rhinefarm. The cruise through organic vineyards includes stops at the water-recycling station and a block of pinot noir. Along the way, attendees will snack on cheese and charcuterie. Gundluch Bundschu, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma, gunbun.com , 707-938-5277

Bricoleur Vineyards, Harvest Party 11 a.m. Oct. 8, $50 per person. Food will include homemade artisan pizza, and there will be live music, bocce ball and other lawn games. Part of the proceeds will benefit cancer research. Sarah Hanson Citron, co-founder and COO of Bricoleur Vineyards, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and she and her family want to support those battling cancer with this event. Bricoleur Vineyards, 7394 Starr Road, Windsor, bricoleurvineyards.com , 707-857-5700.

Bricoleur Vineyards, The Seasons Harvest Dinner, Sept. 9. The four-course dinner from 4:30 - 9 p.m. is $200 per person. Chef Thomas Bellec will use verjus, a juice created from unripe grapes, in a marinade for bay scallops in the dinner. Bricoleur Vineyards, 7394 Starr Road, Windsor, bricoleurvineyards.com , 707-857-5700.

Last year before the harvest, Thomas Bellec noticed a trail of green grapes blanketing the vineyard floor at Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards. The executive chef of the winery, who had just been hired, panicked.

“I had no idea that a ‘green drop’ was taking place,” he said.

In viticulture, a green drop is when grapes that are lagging in ripening are picked and discarded to ensure the uniformity and quality of the grapes on the vine.

“I thought it was a waste of fruit,” Bellec said.

So he scooped up the unripe chardonnay grapes to craft verjus (“vair-zhoo”), the French term for the juice made from unripe grapes.

This tasty concoction has been used for centuries in classic European and Middle Eastern fare. Today verjus is au courant, used in high-end restaurants and referenced by celebrity chefs. But while known among foodies and widely produced in France, Ballec said, he knows of only one other winery (Sonoma’s Scribe) crafting verjus in Northern California.

Bellec plans to use verjus again this fall, in a dinner at the winery to mark what’s a pivotal time of year in Wine Country — harvest season.

The dinner at Bricoleur Vineyards is just one way winemakers, wineries, farmers and chefs are offering for visitors to experience harvest. At Gundlach Bundschu in Sonoma, for example, you can take an off-road tour through the vineyards with winemaker Rob Bundschu.

In the sidebar accompanying this story and in the story below on grape stomping, you’ll find more ways to experience this year’s harvest. But for now, buckle up for our ride through the vines as we take you from a harvest spectator to an insider.

The trail of verjus

“I love using verjus in a marinade, a salad dressing or a sauce because it’s subtle and floral and won’t interfere with the flavor of the wine it’s paired with,” Ballec said.

The chef plans to use the 2023 Estate Verjus in a marinade with bay scallops for the winery’s Seasons Harvest Dinner on Saturday. He’ll serve the scallops with the winery’s estate olive oil, braised leeks and pickled cauliflower in the four-course dinner that’s open to the public. (See verjus recipes at bricoleurvineyards.com.)

Workers at Bricoleur Vineyards pressed 400 pounds of chardonnay and pinot noir grapes in August. Verjus can be made from red grapes, white grapes or a mix of the two. Producing verjus is similar to producing wine except the grapes don’t go through a fermentation (so there’s no alcohol in it). The fruit is crushed, chilled in steel tanks and filtered before it’s bottled.

Inspired by Ballec’s initiative, this year the team at Bricoleur produced 12 cases of verjus in 375-milliliter bottles. This is a substantial increase from Ballec’s maiden voyage last year, producing just twelve 750-milliliter bottles. With a bigger pool of verjus to draw from, Ballec will use half in the kitchen and allot the other half for wine club members.

The verjus aficionado, now 51, began his messy love affair with cooking when he was a kid, playing with flour, sugar and chocolate. He experimented in the back of his grandparents’ Boulangerie-Patisserie in his hometown of Concarneau, Brittany, France. He began his apprenticeship with his grandparents when he was 14.

With his toque in hand, Ballec found his way to California in 2014 as the executive chef at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. He joined Bricoleur in 2022, integrating his culinary skills in a winery setting after more than two decades with the Four Seasons’ chain.

Today Ballec embraces autumn, as wineries begin the dance of picking grapes they’ve pampered all year long.

“Harvest season is a very exciting time for me,” Ballec said. “It’s the tail end of summer and the start of fall. You still have the later-summer crops available to you and the fall products, too — the best of both worlds. It’s a bountiful time of the year.”

Take a vineyard tour

Rob Bundschu joked that growing up on the estate at Gundlach Bundschu was like growing up anywhere else. The estate just had a bigger backyard.

Now 320 acres, the property has 270 acres planted to vines.

The sixth generation in the winery’s lineage, Bundschu is now a tour guide, giving visitors a chance to play winemaker prepping for harvest.

During the 90-minute harvest tour, for $105 per person, visitors will climb aboard the winery’s Pinzgauer, a Swiss Army transport vehicle, for an off-roading experience across the estate. They’ll snack on cheese and charcuterie along the way as they view a range of varietals: tempranillo, pinot noir, merlot, gewürztraminer and chardonnay.

When he stops at a block of pinot noir grapes on the tour, Bundschu passes around a refractometer, a tool that looks like a mini telescope. He explains that it measures the sugar content in grapes, the Brix measurement. Winemakers use the refractometer to gauge ripening; the Brix measurement signals the best time to pick grapes.