There’s a new kid in town at Bundschu Co., the sixth-generation, family-owned parent company of Gundlach Bundschu winery in Sonoma.

In February, the company announced the launch of GunBun, a new wine brand named after Gundach Bundschu’s longtime sobriquet. The goal is to expand its reach toward younger, more diverse wine consumers by offering quality wines at an affordable price.

“The bottom line is that our family wine brand has been here for 160+ years and we’ve managed to exist and grow while staying disciplined and committed to quality, sustainability and site-focused wines,” said Jeff Bundschu, sixth-generation vintner and president of Bundschu Co. “We’ve had opportunities to expand in the past, but we wanted to make sure we stayed in our lane as we plotted the path forward.”

The younger set

At 165 years old, Gundlach Bundschu has done a remarkable job attracting the 30-something set, with its authentic, accessible vibe, annual Huichica Music Festival, summer movie nights and robust live music calendar.

Bundschu said he doesn’t think it’s difficult to attract younger wine drinkers, as long as wine quality is maintained.

“There is just too much plonk out there at an accessible price,” he said. “Every wine tastes the same. The only difference is the label. After awhile, we realized there was a market opportunity for better, more affordable wines, and that led to GunBun.”

Room to grow

In 2020, the Bundschu Company purchased a new wine production facility at Abbots Passage, Katie Bundschu’s Rhône-focused winery in Glen Ellen. With room to expand production, GunBun could finally become a reality.

Launched in February, GunBun currently produces two wines: a 2021 GunBun Pinot Noir ($24.99) from the Petaluma Gap and a 2021 GunBun Cabernet Sauvignon ($29.99) sourced primarily from the west-facing slopes of the Mayacamas.

Both wines will be distributed throughout California, Texas and Florida at various retail and restaurant outlets.

In Sonoma County, GunBun pinot noir can currently be purchased at Sprouts Farmers Market in Petaluma. Additional distribution will begin in mid-March or early April, along with the cabernet sauvignon.

“We realize wine will never take the place of cocktails or other alcoholic beverages for younger consumers, and we don’t expect our wines to be the center of attention the entire night,” Bundschu said. “But there is nothing like sitting around the table with a shared bottle of wine and a good meal. We’re unabashedly leaning into that.”