Santa Rosa family’s Hall of Flowers garden is a dream fulfilled

Highlights: Begins with Champagne toast and announcement of scholarships and garden show winners at 5 p.m. Doors to the hall open at 5:30 p.m. for appetizers, wine and viewing the gardens.

When Jose Soto first visited the Hall of Flowers at the Sonoma County Fair, it ignited a dream. He wished that some day he, too, could create one of the extravagant display gardens that transport visitors to another time or place.

The fanciful Hall of Flowers, built every year around a theme, for decades has been a cornerstone of the fair and one of its most popular attractions. Each garden is like an elaborate set, requiring thousands of dollars of props and plants, plus time and expertise to envision and install on a tight deadline, often under challenging conditions.

For years, Soto shuttled back and forth between his home in Jalisco, Mexico, and Sonoma County, where he worked for a landscaping company. His sole focus was to make money to support his growing family, with the hope that one day they could all be reunited with a new life in California.

Every time they came to the fair, Soto suggested visiting the Hall of Flowers first, before hitting any rides.

This year, his long-held wish to create a competitive garden in the Hall of Flowers show e has finally been fulfilled. He and his five sons, with support from friends and other family members, have entered an elite circle of gardeners and landscapers competing at the professional level in what the fair touts as the largest themed flower show in the country.

“This was my dad’s dream ever since he came here. Every time we came to the fair, he would be like, ‘Who does those gardens?’ He finally got to do one,” said the youngest Soto, Adrian, who is active with The Future Farmers of America at Santa Rosa High School.

Adrian was just 3 when his dad finally secured the documentation needed to bring his family to Sonoma County. Several years later, in 2012, the Sotos were able to buy the landscaping company for which the elder Jose had worked for more than 20 years. They have built the company, Highland Landscaping, into a thriving family business, with all five sons, from 33-year-old Juan down to 17-year-old Adrian, taking active roles. Daughter Alondra helps with bookkeeping and Mom Maria is the glue that holds everything together, down to making sack lunches for her husband and sons. For their Hall of Flowers entry, it’s all hands on deck.

The Sotos are among nine professional exhibitors with display gardens in the hall who are competing for cash prizes and ribbons. There are another eight amateur competitors who fill out the space with gardens along the edges of the cavernous Quonset hut that’s been home to the Hall of Flowers for some 70 years.

Because the show is judged using a Danish system where competitors earn points rather than competing against one another, everyone has a shot at a ribbon, although only one garden will be named Best of Show.

It was Adrian’s agriculture teacher, Jessica Fruiht at Santa Rosa High School, who first suggested his family’s landscaping business should try their hands at creating a garden for the Hall of Flowers.

Adrian, this year named one of the top three students in the state for agriculture management, at first was surprised there was something he could compete in at the fair.

“I thought it was about showing livestock and all that,” the youngest Soto said. “But this is a great opportunity for our family to get involved.”

I

Fruiht stepped up to help marshal resources and oversee the impressive project the Sotos have undertaken for the fair. Highland Landscaping is known for sourcing and incorporating into landscapes beautiful mature olive trees. For the fair, they went to Corning in Tehama County, a center for olive-oil production, and selected from an orchard “the perfect tree,” Adrian said. It was a special heritage tree, an Italian frontoio with an ideal trunk size, that will be the centerpiece for their garden designed to showcase Highland’s best infrastructure, hardscape and design work.

The Sotos will sell the tree to the highest bidder, with proceeds going to support the FFA program at Santa Rosa High School. Between now and Aug. 7, Fruiht is accepting offers from potential buyers who want to have an ancient olive grace their home garden. It typically costs $10,000 to buy a mature olive tree. But bidding for the fair tree starts at $6,000, which includes proper placement and planting. Fruiht will discuss with potential buyers the logistics of moving and installing the tree. (Email jfruiht@srcs.k12.ca.us.for information.)

Land of the dinosaurs

At a time when sustainable designs that serve beneficial insects, pollinators and birds are trending high in the gardening world, Hall of Flowers exhibitors are challenged with creating suitable habitats for wildlife that have been extinct for 65 million years.