Southeast Asian cuisine blends sour, sweet, salty and spicy flavors

Southeast Asia is home to a rich, cross-cultural table with every country providing a distinctive cuisine that, at the same time, has similarities with the dishes of its neighbors.

The tropical region comprises 11 countries, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, located south of China and west of the Indian subcontinent.

The Chinese, Arabs and Indians early on established many trade routes and influenced local cuisines. In the early 16th century, the Portuguese arrived in Indonesia and Malaysia and set up prosperous trading posts. Perhaps their most notable contribution were chiles, which they brought from their explorations in the New World.

The Dutch followed, and then the English, who influenced Indonesia and Malaysia as well as Myanmar (then Burma) and Singapore (then Temesek). The French brought their food to Indochina, now Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. The banh mi sandwich using rice flour baguettes is now a well-known fusion contribution to all parts of the world.

Street foods are no doubt the best source for eating in this part of the world. Rustic restaurants abound, but real treasures are found at street stands and stalls. They exist singly or as part of larger night markets (which makes sense because of the hot, daytime temperatures). Often, the vendors only offer one dish, which they have perfected over years of preparation, and have become famous for it.

I’ve traveled to this part of the world several times, always to discover and eat. Like Anthony Bourdain, I think this broad mashup of cuisines is my favorite. A Vietnamese chef who I had the pleasure of cooking with describes the flavors there as emanating from the “Four Flavor Gods”:

• Sour/tart from lime juice, tamarind or vinegar

• Salty from fish sauce (never from granulated salt)

• Sweet from palm or brown sugar

• Hot from chiles

These are present in many dishes and the strategy is to adjust them to your taste. You’ll see this in some of my favorite recipes below.

Cashews are grown in Thailand in abundance. Here I have fried the cashews, but you could also toast them in a 375-degree oven for 5 to 6 minutes, turning once or twice. These are delicious with a cold Thai beer.

Thai Cashew Salad (Yam Med Mamuang)

Serves 4 to 6

½ cup vegetable oil

½ pound large raw cashews

2 tablespoons thinly sliced shallot

1 small green onion, sliced thinly on the bias

1 lemongrass stalk, tender center only, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 small red jalapeno chile, stemmed and seeded and thinly sliced

¼ cup cilantro leaves, for garnish

Dressing:

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon palm or brown sugar

Add oil to a wok or sauté pan and place over medium heat. Slowly heat oil to 325 degrees using a deep-fry thermometer if you have one. Add cashews and fry, stirring frequently, until nuts are a light golden brown, about 3 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.

Place the still-warm cashews in a bowl and add the shallot, green onion, lemongrass, mint and chile. Toss gently to mix.

Mix dressing ingredients together in a small bowl and whisk or stir until sugar dissolves. Adjust flavors to your taste. Pour over the salad and toss well. Place in an attractive bowl and top with cilantro leaves.

“Som” translates to sour and “tum” refers to the pounding sound from crushing the ingredients using a mortar and pestle. This salad is eaten by itself and served with grilled meats and fishes.

Green papayas are the unripe version of the familiar, orange-fleshed papaya, which is a sweet fruit. Green papayas are more like a vegetable version, made into a kind of “vegetable coleslaw.” They are available in Asian markets, or you could substitute unripe, green mangoes; chayote; cucumbers or even coleslaw mixes. If you have a mandolin, preparing the peeled papaya is a snap. If you don’t have one, there are inexpensive peeler-slicers available which work just fine for the julienne step.

Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

4 cups finely julienned, firm green papaya (1 medium)

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

2 small fresh hot chiles, stemmed and seeded (or to taste)

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce

2 teaspoons sugar (or to taste)

10 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup finely julienned peeled carrot

⅓ cup roasted unsalted peanuts, finely chopped

Garnish: Fresh cilantro leaves

Soak the papaya in cold water for 10 minutes. Drain and gently squeeze out the excess water. Refrigerate in a colander until dry.

With a mortar and pestle or a mini food processor, pound or process the garlic, chiles and salt to a smooth paste. Whisk in the lime juice, fish sauce and sugar. Toss the papaya and carrot in the mixture until well coated. (Sometimes they are also pounded gently to release flavor.) Stir in the tomatoes and top with the peanuts. Garnish with the cilantro and serve.