Sparkler of the week: the Roederer Estate, NV Anderson Valley Brut

Roederer Estate, NV Anderson Valley Brut, 12.5%, $28. 4.5 stars. The caliber of this sparkler is extremely impressive, with a nice price tag for celebrating the new year. The nutty, toasty aromas follow through on the palate, adding notes of green apple and lemon to the mix. Buoyed by bright acidity, the pinpoint bubbles offer a nice mousse. The Roederer, which finishes crisp, is an elegant take on bubbly on this side of the pond.

Benovia, 2017 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Blanc de Blancs, 12%, $50. 4.5 stars. This bottling stands up to the best bubbly produced in Wine Country. It’s a gorgeous sparkler, with complex flavors of pear, apricot and hazelnut. Pitch-perfect balance. Nice mousse. Well-crafted.

DVX, 1212 Napa Valley Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $75. 4.5 stars. Aromas of yeast, brioche and toast give way to strawberry, apple and lemon on the palate. Balanced acidity, with a toasty almond finish. Top-rate.

Flaunt, 2017 Russian River Valley Brut, 12.5%, $48. 4.5 stars. A complex bubbly with elegance. It has bright acid coupled with crisp citrus. Aromas of yeast and brioche, with green apple and lime on the palate. Nice mousse. Striking and extremely well-crafted.

Iron Horse Brut LD, Green Valley of Russian River Valley, 13.5%, $110. 4.5 stars. A striking sparkler well worth the price if you have the disposable income. Layered notes of peach, lemon and apple. While this bubbly has great minerality, it also shows the complexity of aging seven years in the bottle during its secondary fermentation. Lingering finish. Gorgeous.

Le Reve by Taittinger, 1213 Carneros, 12%, $120. 4.5 stars. Aromas of yeast, brioche and a touch of toffee. Layered flavors of ginger, lemon and honey on the palate. Rich and complex from seven years of aging. Nice mousse, with a lingering note of crème brûlée. Worth the price for the bubbly connoisseur.

Schramsberg, 2016 Blanc de Noirs, $12.8%, $43. 4.5 stars. A layered sparkler where citrus meets stone fruit. It has notes of peach, apple and mandarin orange. This balanced bubbly is tart yet coupled with rich flavors of almond and marzipan. Floral finish. Just lovely.

Frank Family Vineyards, 2014 Napa Valley Carneros, Blanc de Blancs, 12%, $55. 4 stars. Rich aromas of toast and brioche lead to refreshing citrus notes on the palate. Nice structure, yet the sparkler unfolds with a creamy texture. Great minerality. Lovely.

Gloria Ferrer, 2010 Carneros Cuvee, 12.5%, $80. 4 stars. Rich aromas of yeast and brioche couple with bright flavors of peach and apple, giving this tangy sparkler great balance. Nice and dry, the cuvee finishes tart. Pretty.

J, 2014 Blanc de Blancs, 12.5%, $80. 4 stars. A lovely sparkler with aromas of brioche and yeast and flavors of green apple, pear and peach. Creamy texture. Lively pinpoint mousse. Nice length.

Sea Smoke, 2014 Sea Spray, Sta. Rita Hills, Sparkling Wine, 12%, $90. 4 stars. A lovely sparkler with aromas of brioche and yeast, along with a generous dose of citrus and stone fruit. A lively mix of nectarine, mandarin orange and grapefruit. Refreshing, with bright acid. Nice length.