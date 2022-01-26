Spilling the beans: Rancho Gordo’s new cookbook offers a second helping of veggies

5. Lower the heat to a gentle simmer and cook until the beans are done, 1-3 hours.

3. Add the beans and enough liquid to cover by 1 inch if soaked or 2 inches if they’re not soaked.

1. Check the beans for debris and rinse in several changes of water.

For the past 20-plus years, Rancho Gordo Beans has been at the forefront of the eat-local and plant-based food movements, winning over both home cooks and professional chefs with more than 35 varieties of tasty new crop beans from Scarlet Runners to the spotted Eye of the Tiger.

Founder Steve Sando started with a wild dream that his beans would become a hit with Bay Area chefs and visiting foodies. Now they are distributed all over the U.S. and have been written about in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bon Appetit and Saveur.

“I’ve always enjoyed imposing my taste on others, and this was the perfect opportunity,” Sando said about his beginnings as a bean farmer. “I blinked, and now it’s 20 years and millions of pounds of heirloom beans later.”

Instead of throwing a gala anniversary party in the midst of the pandemic last year, Sando kept his head down and filled bean orders while writing another cookbook with his best “bean buddy,” Rancho Gordo General Manager Julia Newberry.

In November, Rancho Gordo Press published “The Rancho Gordo Vegetarian Kitchen, Volume 2” by Sando and Newberry as a companion to Volume 1. The first volume came out in 2017 and became one of the company’s bestselling projects among its nine cookbooks to date, Sando said.

Newberry, who helps run the Rancho Gordo retail store in downtown Napa, became a vegetarian after the first vegetarian cookbook came out, so she naturally served as the driving force behind the second one.

“She’s one of my favorite cooks,” Sando said. “She understands what a modern mother would like to cook for her family, whereas I’m more out there. I like to go simple or go really deep and do really traditional Italian and Mexican cuisine.”

The new cookbook features more than 60 recipes, plus inspiration for cooking plant-based bean dishes in four “quick and easy” sections with simple instructions paired with photos, such as the one that says “Top a Bowl of White Beans with Pickled Hot Peppers, Salt and Black Pepper.” In the back, there are recipes for about a dozen “extras,” from Pickled Shallots and Pickled Peppers to Skillet Cornbread and French Pistou (pesto).

The cookbook is organized by bean type: white and light beans, medium-bodied beans, dark beans and nonnative pulses. The simple, unfussy recipes include Corn and Bean Fritters from Newberry and Collard Greens with Black Beans and Cornbread from Sando, who is not strictly a vegetarian.

“I eat mostly vegetables, especially during the week, and I eat beans every day,” Sando said. “The whole goal is that someone like me, who is an omnivore, would be really happy with these recipes.”

Along with Newberry and Sando, recipe contributors include a few Rancho Gordo employees, loyal customers and well-known cookbook authors such as Georgeanne Brennan and Paula Wolfert.

Both vegetarian cookbooks provide ammunition against the cheap-and-easy, takeout culture of our times while deepening Rancho Gordo’s mission to help us cook healthy, protein-packed legumes.

“You often hear, ‘I have a pantry full of beans, and I don’t know what to do with them,” Sando said. “That breaks my heart to think of those beans just sitting there.”

This year, Sando said, the company’s rallying cry is “Every pot a victory.”

With that goal in mind, Sando has big plans to educate consumers about how they can cook one pot of beans on Sunday evening, then extend them through the week into tasty soups, salads and dips.

For example, you might cook a big pot of black beans and make black bean chili with a salad for your Sunday dinner, then turn the leftover legumes into a Caribbean black bean soup on Tuesday and a black bean dip on Friday.

“That’s our focus, to help people always have beans,” Sando said. “You open up your refrigerator, and the beans are cooked … If they’re already in the fridge waiting to be loved, then you’re way ahead of the game.”

Bead backstory

Sando’s edible empire grew from humble roots.

In 2001, the former web designer, radio disc jockey and Esprit fashion wholesaler quit all his jobs, started a garden and set up a booth at Napa Valley farmers markets. He was doing what he loved, but he didn’t exactly have a business plan.

“The markets started in April here in Napa, and I didn’t have anything to sell yet, so I thought, I’ll just do beans because they’re easy to grow,” he said. “I didn’t realize that beans were the story.”

Over the past 20 years in the U.S., dry beans have gone from a lowly legume to a popular, plant-based commodity stocked by trendy grocery stores and sought after by home cooks.