Ferrari-Carano chef shares tips on making a summery, Italian-style brunch at home

When people think of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery, they often picture the 5-acre Estate Winery Garden, home to more than 2,000 plant varieties, or the postcard-perfect views of the sunset over the vineyards and Italian cypress trees.

But Ferrari-Carano is also known for premium red wines grown and produced at its high-elevaton PreVail Mountain Winery above Alexander Valley and its renowned whites such as the fumé blanc, crafted at the estate winery in the Dry Creek Valley.

Acquired two years ago by Foley Family Wines, the winery has recently hit the refresh button. Part of its new look is the hiring in November of Estate Chef Tim Vallery, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park. who has deep roots in the Sonoma County food world.

“This is what I always wanted in a job,” Vallery said while giving a tour of the Villa Fiore guest experience center, which is undergoing a remodel. “The potential here is amazing.”

Once his new kitchen next to the Sycamore Grove is renovated, Vallery hopes to expand the hospitality program with an array of new offerings. Plans include food and wine pairings served outdoors in the grove and upscale grazing boxes served in the pergolas around the fountain as well as in the estate garden.

While waiting for the new kitchen, Vallery and his crew are serving a cheese and charcuterie pairing with the daily wine tastings and an Italian-style brunch, La Colazione Italian, each Sunday in the Sycamore Grove.

“It’s a wine experience with four wines and five entree options,” Vallery said of the brunch and wine experience. “It’s been fun to utilize the garden as much as we can.”

Brunch entrees are hearty and range from Prosciutto Benedict to a Croque Madame, both served with Roasted Potatoes and an Estate Garden Salad.

The brunch starts with a welcome wine such as a rosé and a savory bite, an amuse-bouche, then ends with a sweet bite, often served with a dessert wine.

As an amuse-bouche, the chef has been making Strawberry Gazpacho with the fresh, ripe strawberries from the estate’s culinary garden.

“It’s a fun dish I’ve been doing for years,” he said. “And it’s very easy to make. It’s just rosé, strawberries, cabernet vinegar, salt, black pepper and a spice blend ... to add a little hint of heat.”

One of the more popular brunch entrees is Yanni’s Italian Sausage Strata, showcasing the local sausage from Yanni’s and the local Estero Gold Cheese from Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery.

“It’s like a savory bread pudding,” Vallery said. “We have the roasted vegetables, sausage and bread ready, then make them to order. But if you make them at home, you can let everything soak together overnight.”

As a sweet finale, Vallery likes to serve a Volo Chocolate Panna Cotta, made with the local chocolate from Healdsburg chocolatiers Jeff and Susan Mall, topped with a fruit puree and whipped cream.

“We also offer a Fleur Sauvage pairing with our Reserve Tasting,” he said. “(Windsor Chocolatier) Robert Nieto and I tasted through the chocolates and came up with the pairings.”

Vallery’s culinary team is based at Chalk Hill Winery, and the chef also oversees the food and wine pairings for two other wineries owned by Foley Familiy Wines: Foley Sonoma (the former Stryker Sonoma Winery) in the Alexander Valley and Banshee Wines in downtown Healdsburg.

For his latest new job, Vallery has a 20-mile commute to work at the bucolic upper end of the Dry Creek Valley. He lives in Windsor with his wife, Jess Vallery, the direct-to-consumer manager at Trione Vineyards and Winery in Geyserville.

A native of Stockton, Vallery went to San Joaquin Delta College, then moved to Davis and started washing dishes and cooking at Caffe Italia. He really got fired up about cooking at the craft brewery Sudwerk Brewing Co., also in Davis.

After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, New York, he started working at Mosaic restaurant at the former Hilton Round Barn in Santa Rosa in 1999, then served as opening sous chef in 2002 at La Brasserie de la Mer at the Hyatt Santa Rosa in Railroad Square.

In 2004, he started working at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, then launched his own catering company in Healdsburg in 2008, which he still runs on a limited basis. A bicycle enthusiast, he named his catering company Peloton after the bike riding group that manage to ride faster because they ride together.

“I was busy before COVID, then everything shut down,” he said. “After COVID hit, I worked at Coyote Sonoma restaurant in Healdsburg.”

With help from his culinary team — chefs James Molina and Kevin Gill — Vallery enjoys serving Wine Country cuisine that is seasonal and fresh and highlights the simple flavors of locally grown, locally sourced ingredients.