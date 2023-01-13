Anamaria Morales is a ball of energy, eagerly anticipating the next objective in her business and her life.

The 24-year-old started baking cheesecakes in high school to pay her way through UC Berkeley as Sonoma County’s “College Confectionista.” She toppled that goal and graduated in 2021, becoming the first in her Latino family to earn a college degree.

And she did it, per her goal, not only debt-free but with almost straight As and money in the bank.

She baked thousands of cheesecakes to help finance her tuition, fees, books and room and board at Berkeley, selling her devilishly delicious-looking cakes through an infectious social media presence with a happy 1950s vibe.

It was no easy feat. She was rejected twice by UC Berkeley, her dream school and the only school she applied to, before she was admitted as a transfer student from Santa Rosa Junior College. Denied entrance to the Haas Business School, she came at her business education another way: with a interdisciplinary studies major packed with classes in business and ChicanX Latinx studies.

The coronavirus pandemic sucked some of the joy out of her hard-won and long-held dream of a full campus experience. But she found a tribe to hunker down with, in a co-op of 50 students in an old Victorian house where she served as party planner.

When Morales walked across the stage to accept her degree, the seats were empty and there was no in-person delegation of proud family members to cheer her on. But the tenacity that brought her there also has pulled her back in Sonoma County, where she is working to take her confectionery business to the next level.

After selling directly to customers, now she’s looking for other markets — restaurants, caterers and venues with discriminating tastes for dessert — for her signature cheesecakes laded with fresh fruits, clouds of homemade whipped cream and drizzles of chocolate.

She has an idea of the perfect spot.

“My vision has always been to have a small, quirky shop where people can pick up in the front, and maybe a small table outside the shop,” she said. “And in the back there’s a kitchen and there’s ’50s music playing, and the building is painted hot pink or yellow. It’s happy and bright and ecstatic. ... It will be this happy hole-in-the-wall, buzzing place that puts out these delicious cheesecakes.”

Food Network appearance

A turn as a competitive baker on a new show “Bake It ’Til You Make It” may give her rising star a nudge.

Morales is one of seven bakers tapped for the show, which offers a window into the world of competitive baking, something she has no experience with. (The show originally aired on the Food Network right after Christmas but has moved to the Cooking Channel, airing at 7 p.m. Fridays.)

Many would consider that pretty darn good for a young woman less than two years out of college. Many new grads are still living at home and struggling to launch. Still, Morales has always set her goals high, and she’s a young woman in a hurry.

“It’s not even just cheesecakes or the show,” she said of her bubbling zeal for building her business and helping other young Latinas scale up their dreams by going to college, just like she did.

“I’m talking about the grand picture of my life. What do I want to make of it? Every day feels like there’s so much potential and opportunity and if I don’t do everything I can, I’m wasting it. Oh god. I feel I’m here and alive and what can I do now to live to the maximum. I don’t mean skydiving or doing crazy stuff like that. But being a fulfilled human being. Does everyone feel this way?”

Probably not. Certainly not with the intensity and focus of Morales, who has been an entrepreneur since she was a child.

In the second grade, she set up a lemonade stand at the annual Healdsburg parade and opened a bank account. At 8, she worked the crowd at concerts in the plaza offering manicures. She sold her handmade greeting cards door-to-door and peddled produce from her garden at the farmers market. In high school, she began buying and upcycling old furniture online.

And, determined to go to college without putting financial stress on her parents, she launched the College Confectionista with the slogan “Baking the way to college, one cheesecake at a time.”

She sold her sinful cakes with an eye-catching social media campaign, featuring her image with bright red lipstick and her curly hair pulled back in a bandana. She loves Elvis and the whole 1950s aesthetic, down to the black-and-white kitchen floors that seem to be present everywhere she lives, including in the Guerneville cottage she shares with a housemate.