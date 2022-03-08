Peter Reinhart continues his ‘Pizza Quest’ with a new cookbook

You can use any brand of vegetable or olive oil spray to lightly oil the bowls and dough balls.

With some brands of flour, you may need to increase or decrease the water amount. Always let the dough dictate how much it needs, using the recipe as a general guideline.

Pizza sauce is a crucial aspect of any pizzeria’s repertoire, and many places have built their reputations on their sauces as much as on their crusts. There is plenty of debate regarding the merits of Italian-grown San Marzano tomatoes and California- or even New Jersey-grown versions of the same variety, so if you have a brand or recipe preference, by all means use it. Some pizzerias that make more than one style of pizza, such as Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, even use tomato products from several different distributors to pair with specific pizzas.

Especially for pizzas made at home, many excellent brands in supermarkets will work on the pizzas in the cookbook, Reinhart said. Rather than specify one for each recipe, he gives one recipe that always delivers and leaves the brand of tomatoes up to the cook. Just remember that each brand has its own tomato density and salt content, so it’s up to you to make final tweaks to your taste. Otherwise, the following recipe can be used on any pizza unless otherwise stipulated. You aren’t likely to use the whole batch if making only a few pizzas, but you can keep the remaining sauce in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks, or simply freeze it.

Crushed Tomato Pizza Sauce

Makes 4 cups

28-ounce (794-gram) can whole, ground, crushed or diced tomatoes

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried basil or 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

¼ teaspoon dried oregano or 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano

1 teaspoon granulated garlic or 3 to 4 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ - 1 teaspoon kosher salt (depending on the brand of tomatoes)

If using crushed or ground tomatoes, place all ingredients except salt in a bowl and mix with a large spoon or whisk. Taste, then add salt as needed.

If using whole, chopped or diced tomatoes, place all ingredients except salt in a food processor with the blade attachment and process for 15 to 20 seconds. Check the consistency. If it’s still too chunky, pulse as many times as it takes to grind the tomatoes to the texture of coarse sand. Taste and add salt or water as needed. The sauce will thicken slightly as it rests.

Keep the finished sauce in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks or freeze it for future use, thawing it slowly at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator.

Notes: Ground or crushed tomatoes are preferred over pureed, because those little bits of tomato solids provide wonderful texture. That said, if all you have is tomato puree, use it. You also can make your own crushed tomatoes from whole or diced tomatoes by pulsing them in a food processor. If you want to make the sauce thicker, add a small amount of tomato paste and adjust the salt to taste. Most of the time this won’t be necessary unless you have a particularly juicy brand of tomatoes.

Pizza sauce rarely needs to be cooked in advance, because the tomatoes are already cooked during the canning process. If you want to use this sauce for pasta or to cook meatballs or sausage, then yes, heat it up. But if it’s going on pizza, whether before or after it’s baked, there’s no need.

Only a couple pizzas in the cookbook call for hoagie spread as an ingredient, but you might use it on many other pizzas, Reinhart said. Hoagie spread is a kind of “secret sauce,” and every good hoagie shop has its own version, whether a simple oil and vinegar splash or something more elaborate, like this one.

Decent supermarket brands are available if you don’t want to make your own (Haddon House, as well as Cento brand), but there’s a lot of joy in making this and having it on hand for all sorts of uses, Reinhart said. The Zoli Stromboli (recipe below), a type of pizza hoagie, in the cookbook calls for it specifically. But with hot honey, this hoagie spread, with its spice, vinegar and garlic acidity, will make flavors pop on almost any pizza.

Hoagie Spread

1 cup pickled cherry peppers, stemmed

1 cup pepperoncini peppers, stemmed (see Note below)

3 - 4 garlic cloves, peeled

1 red bell pepper, stemmed and seeded and cut into 6 pieces, or 1 or 2 Fresno, Anaheim or red jalapeno or serrano peppers for a spicier version

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup brine from the pepperoncini or cherry peppers

¼ cup red wine vinegar, plus extra for added seasoning

Salt

Place all ingredients except the salt in a food processor and process for 20 to 30 seconds to fully break down the peppers and garlic for a relish-like consistency. If still not broken down, pulse as many times as needed to do so. Taste and add salt or more vinegar, if needed. Refrigerated in a covered container, it will keep for at least 3 months.