The Urchin Sea

• Ask your favorite fishmonger or supermarket to order it for you from their supplier.

• Order online from a purveyor like Water2Table (water2table.com/direct-to-consumer) or SeaStephanieFish (seastephaniefish.com) that brings urchin to the Bay Area with pop-up events and sales. Uni sells out quickly, so plan ahead.

• Rock-pick your own purple urchins from the tidepools at Van Damme or Caspar’s Cove at a very low, minus tide. Practice ocean safety: Go with a group, wear sturdy water shoes and gloves and never turn your back on the ocean. The North Coast is famous for sneaker waves. You’ll also need a current fishing license.

• Go on a volunteer “Purple Urchin Removal” Day with Josh Russo and Watermen’s Alliance, announced on their Facebook page (facebook.com/groups/158992911481142/about). They welcome volunteers.

Along the North Coast, chefs and divers aim to help restore local kelp forests — by eating more local urchin.

A sea urchin is a study in contradictions: tenacious and spiky on the outside, vulnerable and velvety on the inside. With a beauty both fragile and fierce, it can burrow for decades into rock, but die from the tiniest crack in its brittle shell.

As an ingredient, sea urchin is a flavor bomb that’s sweet and briny, custardy and ambrosial, summoning the taste of both earth and sea in every bite. The name “urchin” comes from the medieval name for “hedgehog.”

If you’re like many people, one glance at a jiggly orange blob of sea urchin roe, or uni, might be enough to prompt a hasty “no thanks.” But fresh, local sea urchin, abundant in the ocean of the North Coast, has captured the fancy of coastal chefs and is increasingly finding its way onto menus. Local uni is an umami delicacy on par with caviar — with an environmental backstory people can feel good about.

Jason Azevedo, chef de cuisine at the Little River Inn on the Mendocino Coast, remembers his first taste of uni in his 20s.

“It was at a sushi restaurant, and I got the big combo platter to try anything,” he recalled. “It reminded me of foie gras in the rich sweetness, and then that melty, briny flavor — I fell in love with it.”

He started adding the tender lobes to his tapas dishes and garnishing paella with it. He pureed it to make a savory flan: a silken uni custard, with a layer of miso in place of the caramel base.

These days, Azevedo uses the luxurious umami flavor of uni to elevate a pasta dish, with black squid ink pasta draped in a golden cream sauce. He forages for urchin in the coves below the inn when he gets the chance or, he adds with a smile, “When I’m having a really bad fishing day.”

Urchins along the West Coast come in two main varieties for eating: the red urchin and the purple. Red urchin has long been favored by chefs because of year-round availability and bigger “tongues” — the five spears of roe that form the edible part of the sea urchin. These lobes can be a couple of inches long and an inch or more wide, with a color ranging from deep gold to vibrant orange.

The smaller, scrappier, and more populous purple urchin has snagged the spotlight in recent years as a tasty way for humans to literally take a bite out of an ecological disaster that began a decade ago, when warming seas triggered an alarmingly large algal bloom, followed by a disease called “sea star wasting syndrome” that killed an estimated 80% of the sea stars that feed on urchins and normally keep the populations in check.

Like abalone, sea urchins feed on bull kelp that grows in undersea forests supporting a range of sea life. However, in 2014-2016, warmer sea waters that scientists nicknamed the “Pacific warm blob” inhibited regrowth of that forest. As luck would have it, purple urchins can survive on nothing but rock and algae for decades, earning them the nickname “zombie urchins.”

Within a few years of the purple urchins’ population explosion, not only were abalone starving to death, but many of the West Coast’s once-lush underwater bull kelp forests had been reduced to “urchin barrens” — spiky carpets of purple urchins covering miles of ocean floor.

Restoring the balance

On a drizzly Saturday morning at Caspar’s Cove in Fort Bragg, Josh Russo has already been in and out of the ocean to cull as many purple urchins as he could find in a targeted section of the cove.

“It’s perfect out there,” he said of the day’s dive, noting some promising areas of regrowing bull kelp, visible from shore as dark floating orbs. As the lead organizer for the North Bay chapter of the Watermen’s Alliance, Russo rallies groups of diving volunteers to harvest overpopulated purple urchins from selected areas, giving the bull kelp a chance to thrive again.

Russo serves on the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Marine Protected Areas group, where he successfully lobbied for bigger limits on individual harvests of purple urchin — up to 40 gallons per person — and more aggressive culling methods at Caspar’s Cove.

Russo showed a bag of urchins he collected on the morning’s dive, their spikes moving slightly. They were headed for the kitchen at Little River Inn.

“We also have to remember the purple urchin are not an invasive species; they’re a native species,” he said. “They’re not the enemy; they’re just overpopulated right now. Our effort is to restore the balance.”

Cally Dym, fifth-generation owner of the Little River Inn and restaurant, has been foraging from the beach her family once owned, now known as Van Damme State Park, as long as she can remember. At one time, abalone was the prize, part of a thriving ecosystem that brought thousands of tourists to the Mendocino Coast each year to dive and dine.