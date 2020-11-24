These are the North Bay’s Good Food Award finalists

HEALDSBURG

Saturday Farmers’ Market

The Saturday Farmers’ Market, previously scheduled to close after Saturday, Nov. 28, has been extended into the first three weeks of December, until Dec. 19. The hours have also been expanded from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Although a few of the farms will be done for the season, there will be plenty of winter crops like root vegetables and citrus along with bread, seafood, cheese and other craft foods, including Fleur Sauvage Chocolates.

The Fall/Holiday Craft Market, featuring 25 craft vendors, also will continue to attend the market on a rotating basis. The market is located at the West Plaza Parking Lot in downtown Healdsburg.

For more information: healdsburgfarmersmarket.org

SONOMA COUNTY

Dining IN for Life Dec. 3

Due to COVID-19, Food for Thought’s annual Dining Out for Life benefit has pivoted to an online event on Dec. 3. To contribute to the fundraiser, order takeout from your favorite participating restaurant and make a donation.

Since the pandemic has hit local restaurants hard, the nonprofit agency that meets the nutritional needs of more than 1,000 people living with HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses in Sonoma County is asking participants to make a donation when they order. To view a list of participating restaurants and make a donation, go to fftfoodbank.org/difl

VALLEY FORD

Dinucci’s serves Thanksgiving, to dine in or to go

The Garcia family of Dinucci’s Italian Dinners will cook up their usual Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings this year for curbside pickup or dining under the restaurant’s tented areas with heaters.

The dinner includes a starter of Antipasti, Minestrone Soup, choice of Garden Salad or Waldorf Salad, Pasta with Bolognese Sauce and Roast Turkey with homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams and cranberry sauce.

The cost is $32 per person or $120 for a family of four. Extras include cocktails to go, a whole pumpkin pie for $25 or a pie slice for $4.50.

The pre-ordering deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 25. To pre-order or make a dine-in reservation from noon to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, text the family at 707-888-2232 and they will call back to confirm.

Dinucci’s is located at 14485 Valley Ford Road.

HEALDSBURG

Scandinavian Christmas at West Wines

Celebrate Christmas with Swedish decorations, cookies and a glass of spicy glögg on Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29, at West Wines.

Reservations are required to ensure physical distancing. Table reservations for one to six people may be made from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tasting includes wine, glögg and cookies. Cost is $25.

To reserve, email info@westwines.com or call 707-433-2066. 1000 Dry Creek Road.

SEBASTOPOL

Gypsy Cafe offers takeout, plus eat-in meals

Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol, which has a temporary parklet for dining in front and back through January, is warming up its outdoor dining spaces and continuing to offer a takeout menu.

The cafe, known for seasonal comfort foods such as Fried Chicken and Waffles and Gypsy Pot Roast, continues to offer breakfast, brunch and lunch to go as well as their popular family-style dinners available for pickup on Friday only.

To view menus and order, go to gypsy-cafe.com. The cafe is open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Family-style dinners are available for pickup from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays. 162 North Main St.

NORTH BAY

Good Food Award finalists announced

The Good Food Foundation has announced the 2021 finalists for the its 11th annual Good Food Awards, naming a total of 475 products selected from 1,928 entries.

Here are the North Bay finalists in the 16 categories of food and drink:

Beer

Pond Farm Brewing Co. of San Rafael for its San Rafael Lager

Seismic Brewing Co. of Santa Rosa for its Alluvian California Pilsner, Tremor California Light Lager and Magnetic Midnight California Black Lager

Cheese

Bellwether Farms of Petaluma for its Blackberry Sheep Milk Yogurt and Whole Milk Basket Ricotta

Bivalve Dairy of Point Reyes Station for its Mendonça cheese

Cowgirl Creamery of Point Reyes Station for its Mt Tam, Inverness and Hop Along cheeses

Laura Chenel of Sonoma for its Creamy Brie

Tomales Farmstead Creamery of Tomales for its Atika cheese

Cider

Ethic Ciders of Petaluma for its Warren Pear and Montage ciders

Gowan’s Heirloom Cider of Philo for its Spiced Apple cider

Fish

California Caviar of Sausalito for its Royal White Sturgeon and Classic White Sturgeon caviars

Patagonia Provisions of Sausalito for its Wild Pink Salmon

Grains

Wine Forest of Napa for its True Wild Rice and Forest Farro

The award winners will be announced Jan. 22 in a virtual awards ceremony broadcast across the country. Tickets for the awards ceremony are $25 for a single tune-in ticket; $80 for a tune-in ticket plus Celebration Box for two featuring award-winning treats and a special edition cookbook. For tickets, go to goodfoodfdn.org

A two weeklong Good Food Awards Pop-Up Shop will make the winning products available for purchase to the public from Jan. 25 to Feb. 7. To peruse or shop: shopgoodfdn.org

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56