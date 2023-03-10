What: Lauren Schiller and Hadley Dynak share from their new book, “It’s a Good Day to Change the World: Inspiration and Advice for a Feminist Future.” Discussion will be followed by a Q&A and book signing.

In 2015, the future seemed to be looking brighter for women. The #MeToo movement had broken the silence on sexual harassment and assault in the workplace. Women executives like Cheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Meta Platforms (Facebook) and author of the bestselling “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,” were spearheading a national conversation on women in leadership positions.

And for the first time in history, it appeared the U.S. might be headed for a woman president, decades after other nations had broken the gender barrier to the highest office in the land.

Berkeley resident Lauren Schiller wanted to capture what she called an “inflection point” in our culture and our history. She launched a radio show and podcast on KALW Public Radio in San Francisco with that title. Over the next few years, she interviewed some 200 women activists, entrepreneurs, artists and leaders from a variety of fields, offering them a forum to talk about their achievements, their processes and the impediments they faced.

“2015 was a really exciting time for women,” said Schiller, whose background is in electronic and digital media. “There was a lot of momentum around women in leadership, and there were a lot of great statistics coming out about how when women were in charge, companies were more profitable and better decisions were getting made about things that were considered women’s issues, like paid family leave and pay equality.”

Schiller was open to new challenges after coming off “The Lady Brain Show,” one of the first female-led podcasts, which she co-created and co-hosted. Previously, she was executive producer of audio for Salon Media, where she’s still a regular contributor. She also has been a guest host for “The Conversation” on BBC World Service.

“I was trying to decide what I wanted to do next. And this was a topic that was really interesting to me, not only because women were trending but because I myself wanted to understand how women come to power and how they used power to make change,” she said. “And I wanted to share those insights with anyone who would listen.”

Feminist icons

Although a lot of people were talking about women, Schiller said, “Inflection Point” was one of the first radio shows and podcasts in the nation to engage in deep conversations with women, about how they build power and lead change, and about the changing roles of women in politics, education, the arts, business and activism.

But with the election of President Donald Trump and a new conservative majority in the U.S. Supreme Court, it appeared to many that women, people of color and people of different gender and sexual identities, after a long climb, were facing a deep slide in their efforts toward equality and social justice. Feminists found themselves fighting to defend rights, like the right to an abortion, they thought they had secured generations ago.

Schiller expanded her conversations and built a bigger tent.

“The show was all about how, yes, we are in this upward trajectory. But also in the back of my mind, I felt we were at this inflection point where things would continue to get better for women or we also could slide backward,” she said.

“Then 2016 happened, and all these factions were starting to bubble up and people were taking a hard right or a hard left. I shifted my focus from just women in business ... to things like gun-sense laws, reproductive justice, the environment, caregiving. And what does it mean when women are in charge and what does it look like when they are, versus the status quo.”

Among her nearly 200 guests were Oakland artist and Latina activist Favianna Rodriguez, co-founder of The Center for Cultural Power, and Teresa Younger, a Black woman and CEO of the The Ms. Foundation, which supports grassroots organizations dedicated to social, economic and cultural change.

Ms. Foundation founder and feminist icon Gloria Steinem also was a guest, as was comedian and producer Sarah Silverman and actor and comedian Lily Tomlin, another feminist warrior.

Those many hours of deep interviews became the content of a new book, “It’s a Good Day to Change the World: Inspiration and Advice for a Feminist Future” (Countryman Press; $22.95).

Schiller and co-author Hadley Dyak sifted through hours of interviews to come up with short profiles of 30 of those women, all successful female changemakers, representing different ages, races, genders and professions. The authors culled from each interview the best “tools to change the world” and “advice to keep going” despite dispiriting setbacks.