This pinor noir pairs well with a savory summer tart

Our Wine of the Week, Benovia, 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($45), is elegant and beautiful, with a refined finesse and silk-on-satin texture. Even at its young age, it shows maturity and complexity. If it were to take human form, it would be an actor from the golden age of Hollywood, Gregory Peck or Gary Cooper, perhaps, or Betty Davis in a black taffeta dress. It has substance and heft.

Flavors tend toward black plums, ripe blackberries, cranberries and sweet spices, including allspice, cardamom and clove. These flavors ride on a foundation of bright, crisp acidity and tannins that are soft and subtle.

The wine welcomes a wide range of foods, from a casual BLT with plenty of crisp bacon or classic macaroni and cheese to a chic, red beet risotto or a luscious tomato-anchovy galette. It is excellent with wild Pacific king salmon, smoked salmon, rare duck breast, rare lamb and wild boar sausages served over creamy polenta. You can pair it successfully with such cheeses as St. George, Estero Gold and Gruyère.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the beautiful sweet peppers that are so abundant right now. The texture of this tart mirrors the silken texture of the wine itself, and the peppers resonate beautifully with the wine’s deeper flavors. It is an extraordinary match.

Sweet Pepper Tart

Serves 4 to 6

1 tart shell (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons butter

1 red onion, trimmed and thinly sliced

3 red bell peppers, seared, peeled, cored and cut into medium julienne

2 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 whole egg

2 egg yolks

1 ½ cups half-and-half

¼ cup (1 ounce) grated dry Jack cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

¾ cup (3 ounces) grated Swiss-style cheese, such as Emmentaler

Several basil leaves and flowers

Prepare the tart shell and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. This can be done several hours or a day in advance, but if it is chilled for longer than an hour, allow 30 minutes for it to sit at room temperature before rolling it out.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Roll out the tart shell and press it into a 9- or 10-inch tart pan.

Put the butter into a medium saute pan set over low heat. When it is melted, add the onion and saute gently until it is soft, fragrant and translucent, about 20 minutes; do not let it brown.

Add the peppers and garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.

Put the egg and eggs yolks into a large bowl and whisk until smooth and thick. Add the half-and-half, stir and fold in the dry Jack cheese and parsley. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread the pepper and onion mixture in the tart shell and top with the remaining cheese. Pour the custard over everything and agitate the pan to distribute it evenly.

Set the tart on a sheet pan and place on the middle rack of the oven; bake until the custard is set and the top lightly browned, about 35 to 40 minutes. Do not overcook.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Cut the basil leaves into thin ribbons. Cut the tart into wedges and top each piece with some of the basil leaves and flowers. Enjoy warm.

Tart Shell (Paté Brisée)

Makes 1 shell

1 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 large egg yolk

3 tablespoons ice water, plus more as needed

6 tablespoon cold butter, cut into small cubes

Put the flour into a medium bowl, add the salt and pepper and stir with a fork.

Form a well in the center of the flour and add the egg yolk and ice water. Use one finger to mix the ingredients together in a circular motion. When they have just come together, tip onto a clean work surface and add the butter. Use a pastry scraper to pull the flour toward the butter, cutting the butter into the flour.

Use the palm of your hand to work the dough a bit more. If it seems a bit too dry, sprinkle with a tablespoon of ice water. Gather into a ball, wrap in wax paper or parchment and chill for at least 30 minutes.

To finish, turn the ball of dough onto a floured work surface and pat or roll it into a 10- to 12-inch circle. Continue as directed in the main recipe.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.