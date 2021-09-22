Subscribe

Three homemade stocks to stock up on this fall

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 21, 2021, 7:03PM
Updated 3 hours ago

It’s that time of year: Days are visibly shorter, nights longer. A morning and evening chill have replaced summer’s heat, such as it was. We still have plenty of summer’s harvest, but for how long?

For me and many other passionate home cooks, that means it’s time to make a fresh batch of stock. I used the last of mine a couple of weeks ago in a garden minestrone, and now I must replenish my supply.

Making stocks at home is easy and requires little hands-on time. Most of the time involved is simply in the simmering, which requires almost no attention.

You can, of course, shorten the required time by using an Instant Pot or a stovetop pressure cooker, and you can make stocks overnight in a Crock-Pot or similar slow cooker. Follow the instructions that come with whatever appliance you prefer. Today’s column is all about preparing stocks on the stove.

My methods have evolved over the years. I did not start out adding vinegar, but I add it now as it helps leach calcium and other minerals from the bones in the stock. In the quantities I make, there is no residual taste.

Once you have made and cooled the stock, you can pack it in 1-cup or 2-cup amounts, in freezer bags or other containers. A cup of stock is ideal for many sauces, and 2 cups are enough to make risotto, as you’ll combine the stock with water. Many soups need 4 to 6 cups, and if you make a lot of such soups, you may want to package larger amounts.

Stock, often called bone broth these days, is readily available in supermarkets but honestly, there is no better gift to soups, sauces, braises and risottos than homemade stock. It’s more economical, too, especially if you watch for sales.

Vegetable stock adds flavor to a range of dishes, but it doesn’t contribute to the texture or structure of a dish like meat-based stocks do because it has no collagen or gelatin. But vegetarians and vegans always should have a flavorful vegetable stock handy for making soups, sauces, stews and risottos.

Rich Vegetable Stock

Makes about 8 cups

3 large yellow onions, unpeeled and quartered

1 head celery, inner leaves and ribs only, in chunks

3 tomatoes, cored and halved

2 heads garlic, halved

1 bunch (about 1 pound) Swiss chard, in chunks

3 large leeks, split and cleaned

3 carrots, in chunks

3 zucchini, in chunks

8 ounces mushroom trimmings (stems, peels) or whole crimini mushrooms

1 bunch (about 16 sprigs) Italian parsley

3 sprigs thyme

3 sprigs oregano

Kosher salt

½ cup olive oil

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Put the vegetables and herbs in a large roasting pan and sprinkle lightly with salt. Drizzle the olive oil over the vegetables, set in the oven and roast for 40 minutes.

Remove from the oven and tip everything, pan juices and all, into a large saucepan or stock pot. Add enough water to cover, bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat and simmer very gently for 1 ½ hours, adding water as needed to keep the vegetables just covered.

Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. Strain, discard the vegetables, clean the pot and return the stock to it.

Set over medium heat and simmer until reduced by about a third.

Remove from the heat, cool completely, refrigerate and use within 4 to 5 days. The stock can be frozen for up to 6 months.

Chicken stock is the best all-purpose stock for home cooks, because it is so versatile and because the ingredients are readily at hand. The specific parts of a chicken used for stock are less important than the chicken itself, which should be pastured and, if possible, organic. Rocky, Rosie and Mary’s are all good options, as are the chickens of our small local producers. Older chickens, sometimes known as stewing hens, make some of the best stock. If you buy eggs directly from a farm, you might ask if they ever have stewing hens available; some do.

Chicken Stock

Makes about 8 to 12 cups

5 pounds chicken parts (backs, necks, feet, meaty carcasses, wings)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 yellow onion, in chunks

Several garlic cloves, lightly crushed

1 celery rib, in chunks

1 carrot, in chunks

1 tomato, cored and cut into chunks

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 bay leaves

3 or 4 ⅛-inch thick slices of fresh ginger

3 Italian parsley sprigs

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Put the chicken in a large stockpot, add the vinegar and water to cover the chicken by 3 inches and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer gently; use a wide, shallow spoon to skim off any foam that forms.

Meanwhile, put the vegetables in a roasting pan, season with salt, drizzle with the olive oil and toss gently. Set on the middle rack of the oven and roast for 45 minutes.

Tip the roasted vegetables and all pan juices into the stockpot and continue to simmer gently, partially covered, for 3 hours, until the chicken bones fall apart when pressed with a wooden spoon. Add water as needed to keep everything covered.

Remove from the heat, let cool slightly and strain into a large container. Clean the pot, pour the strained stock into it, bring to a boil over high heat, lower the heat and simmer very gently until reduced by about one-quarter.

Cool and refrigerate overnight. Remove the layer of fat and use within 3 to 4 days.

To freeze, pack in 1- or 2-cup containers and freeze for up to 6 months.

Beef stock is excellent to have in your freezer during cooler months, when it is ideal for braises, French onion and other soups and the sort of stews we enjoy in the winter.

Beef Stock

Makes about 8 to 10 cups

3 pounds beef, such as chuck roast, trimmed of fat and cut into chunks

3 pounds marrow bones

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 yellow onion, cut in half

1 carrot, in chunks

1 celery rib, in chunks

3 large tomatoes, cored and in chunks

Kosher salt

¼ cup olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

Several sprigs Italian parsley

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Set a stockpot over medium heat, add the beef and saute it until it is evenly browned all over. Add the marrow bones, the vinegar and 12 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer gently. Skim off any foam that forms on the surface and continue to cook, uncovered, for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the onion, carrot, celery and tomatoes into a roasting pan; season with salt and pour the olive oil over everything. Toss gently to coat all the vegetables with oil.

Set in the oven and roast for about 45 minutes, stirring now and then.

Tip the roasted vegetables, bay leaves and all the pan juices into the stockpot and continue to simmer gently for 2 to 3 hours. Remove from the heat, cool and strain into a clean container.

Use tongs to separate the marrow bones and discard the other ingredients. Refrigerate the stock, covered, overnight.

Check the bones to see if any marrow remains inside. If it does, pull it out, season it with a bit of salt and enjoy; it is delicious and full of good nutrients. If you don’t want it, give it to your pup or kitty.

When the stock is completely chilled, remove the layer of fat that has formed on top. Use the stock within about 4 days. To freeze, pack it into 1- and 2-cup containers, label them with the date and type and freeze for up to 6 months.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

