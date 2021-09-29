Three top winners in the Harvest Fair competition share their secrets to success

Like other big winners at the 2021 Sonoma County Harvest Fair Professional Food Competition, chef/owner Jeannette Barbieri of Society Bakery and Cafe in Sebastopol said the contest connects her with the county’s vibrant food community.

“There are so many talented bakers and chefs, and so it’s humbling when you go through this competition,” said Barbieri, who grew up in Sebastopol. “And then you’re like, ‘Holy smokes! I did really well.’”

Barbieri won Best of Show for her Ginger Molasses cookies and took home two Sweepstakes Awards — given to entrants who win the most points overall — in the Desserts category and the Deli/Charcuterie & Pantry category.

Despite her business ramping up this fall, Bethany Barsman of OTL Fine Catering in Petaluma created six appetizers for the competition and took home six major awards, including a Best of Show appetizer for her Smoked Potato with Berbere spices and Romesco Sauce.

“I left the judging feeling great,“ Barsman said. “It is really satisfying, and it feels good to be in the food community with the farmers and the food vendors and the winemakers and wine industry.”

Jennifer Carson of Sonoma Sauces in Santa Rosa took home the Best of Show Deli/Charcuterie & Pantry for her Pineapple-Riesling Sauce, which she makes from the Kendall-Jackson Riesling. She credits the Harvest Fair with giving her the confidence to create her own sauce company.

A few years ago, she entered a Zinfandel Cherry Sauce she developed for a local winery. The following year, she entered that sauce again, along with a new flavor. Both won gold medals. That inspired her to launch a separate sauce company alongside her longtime dessert company, Sonoma Cake.

“The Harvest Fair was what made me realize I could do a truly unique product,” Carson said. “With the sauces, you can make cocktails, put it on yogurt and ice cream or put it in the Crock-Pot with a seared pork tenderloin and let it go.”

Carson now sells her wine-based, whole-fruit sauces in shops all over the North Bay. She also sells them through the trendy online retailer Uncommon Goods in New York.

These three women food entrepreneurs are emblematic of the creative forces driving chefs and product developers across Sonoma County. Here is a closer look at some of their mouthwatering appetizers, condiments and desserts that won top awards at this year’s competition.

Society Bakery and Cafe

Many of Barbieri’s winning dessert and pastry entries this year were gluten-free, including a Pumpkin Chocolate-Chip Muffin and a Lemon Buttermilk Loaf, which both won double gold medals.

“Once again, gluten-free made a statement this year,” said Judging Coordinator Anne Vercelli. “The gluten-free products were better than any other previous year, and they got high awards.”

Barbieri entered a total of 26 items in the competition, including pastries, cakes, preserves, jams, sauces and cookies. Most of these are available on a regular basis at her cafe, which she opened in front of Sebastopol’s Antique Society store in 2018.

“This location is really tiny, but it speaks to me because I can do all the stuff I love to do,” she said. “I grew up doing the jamming and the preserves. Instead of pretentious pastries, I make a ton of mixed berry braids, apple turnovers and butterhorns.”

Having previously owned a custom cake business in Santa Rosa, Barbieri thought she would continue baking high-end cakes, but within a few weeks of opening the cafe, she realized people wanted comfort and sustenance, so she pivoted to a light brunch menu and a hearty lunch menu of soup and sandwiches along with classic pastries and muffins.

Barbieri added a line of gluten-free baked goods after she experienced thyroid issues and her doctor recommended switching to a gluten-free diet.

“We spent months perfecting our recipes, and I found a way not to use additives and you can’t really tell (they’re gluten-free),” she said.

It took her almost three years to convince her mother-in-law to share her recipe for her carrot cake. After she did, Barbieri experimented with it and made it gluten-free. The judges this year gave it a double gold medal.

“It’s just delicious, and I think it’s moister than the regular carrot cake,” she said. “It’s very simple. It reminds me of what people would bring for dessert in the South.”

Barbieri is also proud of her line of jams and preserves, including her bestseller, the Mixed Berry Jam, made from five local berry types. She also makes savory preserves that pair well with cheese and charcuterie.

“We make them versatile,” she said. “I did a Tomato Chutney that won double gold, and the Bacon Jam is knock-you-socks-off. The Pomegranate Pepper Sauce is good with vanilla ice cream or as a glaze on chicken.”