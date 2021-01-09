Three unbreakable New Year’s resolutions in 2021

Did you already break your New Year’s resolutions? Don’t despair; perhaps you made the wrong ones — too rigid, too laborious, too ... not fun. To make unbreakable resolutions, simply set ones you delight in.

Here are three enjoyable resolutions for wine lovers that will be effortless to keep.

1. Resolve to take part in the most intriguing events in Wine Country.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions won’t end soon, there are still ways to enjoy wine and connect with wineries, especially as winemakers have adapted to online platforms.

One not-to-be missed event is headed by Francis Ford Coppola. He’s gathering friends and colleagues for a free, open-to-the-public virtual tasting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The 10-year anniversary tasting will explore 2011-vintage wines with Inglenook, Corison and Ridge vineyards. (Click here to register for the free public tasting: bit.ly/3nmQ5De)

Some of the 2011 wines that will be tasted include Inglenook’s Rubicon and Cabernet Sauvignon; Corison St. Helena, Napa Valley Kronos Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon; Corison St. Helena, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Ridge Vineyards’ Monte Bello and Estate cabernet sauvignons.

Coppola, the vintner of Inglenook, said the 10-year mark is an important benchmark for a California cabernet because that’s when it shows its pedigree. If it’s a balanced wine, with the appropriate acidity, tannins and oak, it will show beautifully at the 10-year mark and likely beyond.

Aside from exploring aging cabernets, the Academy Award-winning director debuted Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” in December. Referring to the redux of the “Godfather” epic’s finale, Coppola said, “As my ideas about storytelling have evolved, I’ve been able to clarify the film’s narrative about mortality and redemption.”

2. Resolve to travel the world with wine.

We may have to shelter in place, but we can roam the world by exploring varietals with roots in other countries.

Some of the most intriguing varietals to purchase include gruner veltliner from Austria, rioja from Spain, grenache from France and pinotage from South Africa. Visit, at least in spirit, Portugal with rich, sweet port or Greece with Assyrtiko, a white wine with grapes indigenous to the island of Santorini.

3. Finally, resolve to uncork bubbly year-round, even when there’s nothing to celebrate.

Sparklers and champagnes should not be reserved for special occasions alone. There are tasty ones produced at all price points, and that makes them suitable for everyday sipping. Esteemed brands with tasty, less expensive options include Korbel, J Vineyards & Winery, Gloria Ferrer, Roederer, Mumm Napa and Scharffenberger Cellars.

It’s not too late to retool your resolutions and set yourself up to keep them in 2021. Self-improvement is overrated and resolutions based on lofty goals are hard to achieve. On the other hand, you’ll always succeed if you resolve to have fun.

