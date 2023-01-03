Tradition, community and business meet

Nadia Pedraza fondly recalls her family’s traditions for Three Kings Day (El Dia de Reyes), celebrated on Jan. 6, this Friday.

Presents were opened. Her grandfather gave her a new pair of jeans and a box of chocolates. Pork pozole and tamales were consumed.

Then the extravaganza: time to cut into the spectacular rosca de reyes, the coiled, elaborately decorated multicolor sweet bread filled with hidden figurines. Little kids get to cut first, searching for the baby Jesus. Whoever finds it, according to tradition, must cook a spectacular dinner for family and friends on Feb. 2.

“I loved to get the baby. I was the center of attention, and the suspense is so exciting and fun,” said Pedraza, now 18. “I would love it because if I did get the baby, my mom would have to make the dinner, and I would help, along with my grandmom. That’s where I learned all my cooking.”

Cynthia Linares remembered Three Kings Day traditions with her big family, too, especially the elaborate sweet bread.

“When I think of the rosca, I think of my family sitting around the table and wondering who is going to have make the tamales for the (next family) party,” she said.

Linares and Pedraza told these stories recently at Roseland’s Tia Maria bakery, where Linares is the general manager and Pedraza an employee, both happy to be welcoming in customers ordering roscas for the Jan. 6 holiday that celebrates the Epiphany, when the Three Wise Men brought gifts to the infant Jesus. Traditionally a figurine (or two) representing Baby Jesus is hidden in the cake.

And this year, perhaps for the first time in three years due to the pandemic, many families will gather to return to this tradition — particularly in the Latino community, where it holds strong.

Tia Maria bakery will be selling the special roscas out of their Roseland bakery (44 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa) but also at a special pop-up in Sonoma Valley from noon to 3 p.m. Friday (18962 Highway 12, Sonoma).

The tradition of Three Kings Day is celebrated by many cultures. Said to date to 4th century, it honors the baptism of Jesus and pays homage to the Three Wise Men. The rosca de reyes — the kings cake — is shaped in a circle and elaborately decorated to resemble a king’s crown, with cherries and candied fruit representing jewels.

Typically, children give and receive gifts on Three Kings Day and sometimes leave their shoes by the door so the Three Kings (the Three Wise Men) will come in the night and fill their shoes with small gifts.

At Tia Maria, the rosca extravaganza started with Will Seppi, CEO of Tia Maria and its parent company, the venerable Healdsburg Costeaux Bakery.

Seppi, who grew up in Healdsburg and worked with his parents in the family business, came upon the rosca tradition through his wife, who celebrated it with her family growing up in Healdsburg. Seppi’s family excitedly continues the tradition, with shoes left out and their own rosca waiting to be cut open by their three children, ages 8, 10 and 11.

The lively Tia Maria bakery has its own colorful history that stems from Cousteaux Bakery. Costeaux dates back to 1923, when it was known as the French American Bakery. Over the decades, it had various owners until Seppi’s parents, Karl and Nancy, bought it in 1981 and learned the art of baking from former owner Jean Costeaux.

Seppi worked in Silicon Valley but returned to the family business in 2006. He moved its baking operations to Airport Boulevard in 2015 and, the following year, opened a new retail outlet in Big John’s Market in Healdsburg, complementing the original cafe location on Healdsburg Avenue. Most of the sweets and the breads are baked in the company’s Baking Centre, run by Ramon Santana, who has been with the company for 20 years. (The elder Seppis are still involved and sell Costeaux baked goods at the Saturday Santa Rosa farm market.)

About five years ago, Seppi and his wife, Brandy, were looking to expand the family business into a cafe. They found the Roseland location by simply driving around the county. The name Tia Maria honors Mary Zandrino, the great-aunt who encouraged Seppi’s parents to get into the bakery business.