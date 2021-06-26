Top 5 North Bay brewpubs you should visit this summer

The state’s reopening on June 15 provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate with a beer at one of the local brewpubs around the region. But be forewarned: The almost 30 breweries in the North Bay are still ramping up their operations as the pandemic eases, and they aren’t likely to be back to pre-pandemic hours or capacities just yet.

For example, Russian River Brewing Co.’s Windsor location on Monday and Tuesday nights is only open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with customers allowed only in the outdoor beer garden. Over at the Bear Republic brewpub in Rohnert Park, the kitchen stops serving at 8:30 p.m. In most places, closing time will be a little earlier than usual, so it’s a good idea to check a brewery’s website or call ahead before visiting.

Still, it’s perfect weather to enjoy some suds outside as well as inside under the new state regulations. Here are the ones at the top of our list right now:

Barrel Brothers Brewing Co., Windsor

This brewery has developed a reputation as the local beer equivalent of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory by getting out with new trends before others. It was the first local brewery with its own seltzer and followed that move with different versions of nonalcoholic beer. Its latest feature is its Schlurpee, a sour ale made with tart fruit such as strawberries, olallieberries and blueberries, blurring the lines between beer and fruit smoothies. For traditionalists, its Dark Sarcasm is a well-balanced porter with just the right amount of Madagascar vanilla beans added during production.

Anderson Valley Brewing Co., Boonville

The most interesting revamp in the local beer sector is happening at Anderson Valley Brewing, as Kevin McGee attempts to revive this storied brand after purchasing the Mendocino County brewery in late 2019. McGee has cleaned up the property, updated the 18-hole disc golf course and added new features around the 30-acre site. The beer menu has some old favorites, including the popular gose (pronounced GO-zuh), a kettle sour beer made in a variety of fruit flavors, and its highly potent stouts aged in bourbon barrels. There also are new offerings from McGee’s well-regarded side project, Healdsburg Beer Co. Some new India pale ale (IPA) recipes also are forthcoming to the brewery.

Old Caz Beer, Rohnert Park

This small brewery has made a name for itself after opening two years ago in an industrial park right off Highway 101. Its colorful cans increasingly can be found on local grocery shelves, and its beers are on draft at taprooms. Old Caz has been able to stand out in a region known for its strong hop-forward beers with such offerings as its Free Craigs hazy IPA that has a fruitier and sweeter taste while retaining its hoppiness and not being overwhelming. Its RPX juicy pale ale has a nice citrus mouthfeel that’s perfect for summer. Also, while you’re in the city, go west under the freeway and pop into nearby Parliament Brewing Co., where brewer Justin Bosch has a diverse portfolio of beers on tap and cans for sale.

Moonlight Brewing Co., Santa Rosa

Summer is meant for easily quaffable lagers, and nobody does that style better than Moonlight’s founder Brian Hunt. His flagship, the black lager Death and Taxes, is one the best-known beers in the area and is drinkable in any season. But it’s the range of lager styles at Moonlight that is truly amazing, from Lunatic lager that features Noble hops that don’t overwhelm with bitterness to the lightly smoked Dim Lights. There are typically special taproom-only beers available that are always worth trying as well.

Lagunitas Brewing Co., Petaluma

Yes, this taproom can get busy at times with all the hopheads looking for their fix of Lagunitas’ various IPA offerings. But brewer Jeremy Marshall and his team constantly are trying out new beers at the brewpub to see if they catch on as part of the brewery’s research and development process. That process gave rise a few years back to the extra-hoppy beer Super Cluster that later became part of Lagunitas’ canned portfolio. The brewery is now featuring its Flavor Rainbow IPA as part of LGBTQ Pride Month. It’s made with mango puree and strawberries and balanced with cashmere and sabro hops.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.