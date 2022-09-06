Trading Post Restaurant’s Aaron Arabian boosts flavor with fermentation

Acetic fermentation: “Using acetobacters which feed on alcohol to produce acetic acid, this technique lets you make vinegar from anything that contains a little booze,” Arabian said. “When we make fish and chips, we serve it with beer vinegar made from a locally made beer. We always convert our leftover wine into wine vinegar. We also ferment fruit into a proto-fruit wine, which we then turn into vinegar.”

Koji: The fungus aspergillus orzea is grown on a substrate — usually rice or barley — and then used to make sake, miso or shoyu. There are chefs currently using the power of this microorganism in unorthodox ways to discover new flavors. The book “Koji Alchemy” (Chelsea Green Publishing, 2020) is a great primer on the subject, Arabian said.

Lacto fermenting: Using salt to police the bacterial activity of the ferment, this technique harnesses the power of lactobacillus (a bacteria) to produce lactic acid. It’s a fantastic way to bring out new nuances in a simple ingredient, Arabian said. Examples are sauerkraut, kimchi and yogurt.

Aaron Arabian, head chef at the Trading Post Restaurant in Cloverdale, is fascinated with fermentation and all manner of preserving, pickling, aging, infusing and marinating to bring out hidden flavors and the coveted umami, the essence of deliciousness.

Arabian started working in kitchens 10 years ago, when his interest in food drew him away from his job at SF Jazz, a nonprofit where he worked in marketing and concert promotion. Once he graduated from culinary school and gained experience in San Francisco restaurants, Arabian moved to Cloverdale to work at Trading Post’s then-emerging bread and pastry take-away counter, where he helped develop the restaurant’s subscription-based Bread Club.

Making pastry and baking is like and making music, he said. Each requires precision yet allows for improvisation and creativity.

“I have been playing music my entire life,” Arabian said. “And that sort of abstract combining notes to make harmony and melody and mixing of flavors to make a complete dish, they come from the same parts of the brain. I love improvised music. That creative drive is the same thing that drew me to food.”

Arabian brings that ethos to his bread baking. “Bread is a living, breathing thing,” Arabian said. “You set your schedule for all the different doughs to rise, and the bread tells you what it needs. You are looking at the size, the smell of the dough, the way it feels — all these different tactile things.”

His culinary inspiration comes from cookbooks, both ancient and modern.

“I read recipe books like novels,” he said. “My walls are lined with shelves of cookbooks. I love food history, old French pastry recipes — and get inspired by unorthodox food combinations.”

And if cookbooks and kitchens are his practice spaces, the Trading Post is his Carnegie Hall.

At the ripe old age of 38, Arabian is in his seventh year at the Cloverdale restaurant. When former head chef Erik Johnson moved to Idaho for other opportunities, Arabian proudly took the reins as head chef.

“Most of what I know now, I learned from Chef Erik as well as my sous chef, Alejandro Diaz, who has a lot of experience. It really helps when you have a team that is on the same page, although the team was just two of us all through the pandemic. Now with four in the kitchen, I’m free to do more projects.”

Fermenting builds flavor

Arabian’s projects took him well beyond bread and pastry as he ventured into fermentation and flavor-building techniques. Even food scraps that normally would be waste can be transformed into fermented ingredients to add flavor, he said.

“The reality is, you throw away products. We do whatever we can to lessen the impact and get something delicious out of it. Utilize what would be a waste product and turn it into a building block. It is about taking the ingredients in front of you and drawing more flavor out of them.”

Fermentation is seeing a renaissance in cooking, perhaps even becoming a new frontier in food. Words like koji (see box), fermentary, ceramic crocks and lacto ferments have found their way into chefs’ everyday conversation and occasionally onto restaurant menus. “Zero waste” is increasingly part of the garden-to-table, sustainably grown food vernacular.

“I love finding the way to push the boundaries while still getting something satisfying on the base level,” Arabian said. “The fermentation process creates tons of umami and draws out complex flavors.”

Often gifted with an overstock of an in-season product, Arabian makes lemonade or cucumber sorbet. He juices the cucumbers, but instead of throwing away the leftover pulp, he cooks up a ferment with shishito peppers and salt to make a spicy kimchi that adds a piquant punch as a side dish or an added ingredient. “We add it to our tzatziki sauce, so all of that flavor will make a much more complex dish,” he said.

With his infused rose oil, Arabian elevates a simple caprese salad to a new level. His secret ingredient? Cecil Brunner rose petal-infused oil.

“The Cecil Brunner rose has a great aroma. They bloom and die off right before tomato season,” Arabian said. “So I gather the petals, infuse them in oil and wait for the tomatoes. The combination of rose, tomato and bright fruits like peaches or nectarines blend so well.”

Tradition of peppers

Since its inception, Trading Post has been aging peppers for their hot sauce. Aging peppers and chiles in barrels is a venerated Latin American tradition to make hot sauces. The process tempers heat and gives a snappy, zesty, tangy sauce with a kick. Any pepper or chile in season will do.

“There is a difference between peppers and chiles,” Arabian said. “Columbus came here looking for black pepper. He didn’t find it because this is not India, but (he) called every spice he found a pepper. Sweet peppers, bell peppers, Jimmy Nardello — anything with zero heat are peppers. Chiles are the spicy ones, but all are from the same capsicum family.”