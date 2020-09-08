Trashion fashion Barbie exhibition opening in Sonoma

The Sonoma Community Center invites the public to participate in its annual Trashion Barbie exhibit where Barbie, Ken, and other plastic dolls are saved from the landfills by transforming them into new works of art. All ages and skill sets are welcome to submit.

Gently used dolls of Barbie and friends and entry forms are available for curbside pick-up from the back patio at 276 East Napa St., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, on a first-come, first-serve basis until they are gone. Participants may also submit their own dolls, if available.

Designers are asked to only use recycled objects, trash, or cast away materials to reinvent their doll into a one-of-a-kind artistic expression. It’s all about this creative waste-management awareness that makes the Trashion events so fun,” said SCC Creative Programs Manager Eric Jackson in a press release announcing the exhibit. “And because this year our events are now in the fall, we can lean into the holidays for even more inspiration.”

The finished works of doll art will be collected off of the Center’s back patio from now until Oct. 9. Mail-in entries are also welcomed. Each submission should include an entry form and entry fee to be included in the upcoming “Barbie: Reclaimed & Reinvented” online exhibit. A silent auction with a live virtual gallery opening show is schedule for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

An entry in the 2019 Barbie exhibit.

The Community Center plans to stage most of its traditional Trashion Fashion festivities in an online format in 2020, starting in November. The online premiere of the Trashion Fashion Runway Show is set for Nov. 21.

A wine-themed entry in the 2019 Barbie exhibit at Sonoma Community Center.

“I can't wait to share what we have cooking for our new virtual Trashion,” Jackson said. “As with all things virtual now, I’m excited to be able to expand the accessibility of participants as well as audience members who will be checking out this Sonoma staple for the first time.”

For more information, visit TrashionFashionSonoma.org. All proceeds from the week of Trashion fundraising go towards the Community Center’s educational programs.