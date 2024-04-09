Trentadue winemaker on what La Storia’s historic North Coast Wine Challenge win means

“For me, the best thing about this whole affair is that a very unusual Italian blend won,” Trentadue winemaker Miro Tcholakov on his winning creation, La Storia Cuvee 32.|
SARAH DOYLE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

As the winemaker at Trentadue Winery in Alexander Valley, Miro Tcholakov has produced plenty of gold medal-winning wines during his tenure of more than 20 years.

Winning top honors at the North Coast Wine Challenge, however, had always been out of reach — until now.

Last week, his Italian-inspired red blend — Trentadue’s 2021 La Storia Cuvée 32 from Alexander Valley — surpassed nearly 1,100 wines to win Best of the Best, the competition’s highest honor. The wine also clinched the titles of Best of Show Red and Best of Sonoma County.

“I used to tell Miro, ‘we’re always a bridesmaid, never a bride,’” said Victor Trentadue, whose parents founded Trentadue Winery in 1969. “We’ve been close to winning sweepstakes many times, and now we've finally done it! Miro is a great winemaker. I’m happy to see all of us finally get recognition.”

Presented by The Press Democrat, the 2024 North Coast Wine Challenge brought together 30 judges — winemakers, journalists, sommeliers and others — to taste and assess wines produced with grapes from the North Coast AVA (American Viticulture Area), which includes Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties, and parts of Solano County.

This year, a total of 1,086 wines from 221 wineries were entered into the competition, including 38 wineries that had never entered before.

While pinot noir, chardonnay and Bordeaux-style red blends have won Best of the Best for the past 11 years, the first-place honor was a historic win for Trentadue’s Italian-inspired red blend.

“It’s really nice to have something new and different win the top award this year,” said Daryl Groom, the competition’s chief judge. “The votes were very close, but the La Storia was definitely the crowd favorite. The best part was that the winemaker was in the room!”

Miro Tcholakov isn’t just a winemaker; he’s a wine judge, too. This was his fourth year judging the North Coast Wine Challenge.

“I was completely tickled when I found out I won the competition,” said Tcholakov, who also produces wine under his own label, Miro Cellars. “For me, the best thing about this whole affair is that a very unusual Italian blend that won. That says a lot about the judges. The chains are breaking and we’re no longer confined to pinot noir, chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon.”

“What’s interesting is that an earlier vintage of La Storia was in the sweepstakes last year and came in second to Vaughn Duffy’s top-winning Pinot Noir,” said Groom. “The La Storia deserved to win this year. After having Pinots and Red Bordeaux dominate the Best Red for the last 11 years, it’s nice to see a fun blend win.”

2024 North Coast Wine Challenge judges

Kris Anderson: Wine buyer at Wilibees Wines & Spirits, Sonoma County

Heidi Barrett: Winemaker at Barrett & Barrett Wines, Napa Valley

Tim Bell: Winemaker at Dry Creek Vineyard, Healdsburg

Michael Beaulac: Director of winemaking at Foley Family Wines, Santa Rosa

Dan Berger: Wine journalist, Sonoma County

Harry Bryan: General manager at Valette restaurant, Healdsburg

Paul Coker: Director of beverage at Montage Healdsburg, Healdsburg

Drew Damskey: Co-owner of Palmeri Wines, wine consultant, Geyserville

Kerry Damskey: Wine consultant and winemaker, Geyserville

Sarah Doyle: Wine reporter at The Press Democrat, Santa Rosa

Ziggy Eschliman: Wine and spirits broadcast, educator, consultant, writer, Sonoma County

Nick Goldschmidt: Winemaker, consultant, Goldschmidt Vineyards, Healdsburg

Daryl Groom: Chief judge, owner/winemaker at Groom Wines, Healdsburg

Barry Herbst: Wine director at Bottle Barn Liquors, Santa Rosa

Elliott Herrod: Maitre’D and sommelier at Lé Diner at Troubadour, Healdsburg

Amanda Johnson: Food and beverage manager at Fountaingrove Club, Santa Rosa

Jesse Katz: Winemaker at Aperture and Devil Proof Vineyards, Healdsburg

Jennifer (JB) Kelly: President of sales and marketing at Luxury Wine Partners, Petaluma

Peg Melnik: Wine critic and reporter at The Press Democrat, Sonoma County

Lee Morse: Assistant winemaker at Flowers Winery, Healdsburg

Laura Sanfilippo: Certified sommelier, wine buyer and owner of Lo & Behold Bar + Kitchen, Healdsburg

Alexandria Sarovich: Founder and CEO of Own Rooted Hospitality, Healdsburg

Christopher Sawyer: Wine writer and “Sommelier to the Stars,” Sonoma County

Mick Schroeter: Director of winemaking at Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, Windsor

Miro Tcholakov:: Winemaker and proprietor of Miro Cellars and Trentadue Winery, Geyserville

Liz Thach: Master of Wine, professor of wine and management, author, Sonoma County

Larry Van Aalst: Radio host of “The Sonoma Wine Report,” CRN Digital Talk Radio, Santa Rosa

Elsie Wolfe: Contributor at Connect the Dots Collective, Napa

Debbie Zachareas: Wine expert, international judge and lecturer, Napa County

Forging relationships

Launched in 1969 by Leo and Evelyn Trentadue, Trentadue Winery is a testament to the family’s Italian heritage with a focus on Italian varietals such as, sangiovese, carignane, Montepulciano and zinfandel. Bordeaux varietals and petite sirah are also significant here, which all thrive in the luxurious heat of Alexander Valley.

In the 1950s, Leo Trentadue forged a long-term friendship with Paul Draper of Ridge Vineyards.

Fruit from the Trentadue’s Geyserville estate vineyard has been sold to Ridge Vineyards every year since 1967. In 1974, Trentadue sold Ridge Vineyards what is now known as Monte Bello Winery and Vineyard in the Santa Cruz Mountains AVA.

Victor Trentadue, Leo and Evelyn’s son, was bit by the wine bug as a teenager. He now owns Four Seasons Vineyard Management, which manages about 800 acres of vineyards for Trentadue, Ridge Vineyards and other Sonoma County wineries.

For Victor, winning the North Coast Wine Challenge is a moment of pride.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 12 and it’s exciting to see our family get some recognition,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of congratulations from people in the industry and that is very rewarding.”

Coming to America

Born in Bulgaria, Miro Tcholakov developed an appreciation for wine during his youth after watching his grandfather grow grapes and make wine.

“Growing up in Europe, I’ve had wine around for as long as I can remember,” said Tcholakov. “I had my first glass at age 6! When I came to the United States, I was shocked to see people put wine on a pedestal and drink just to get drunk. For us, it was considered cool and civilized if you could drink a lot without getting drunk. That was the manly thing to do.”

After graduating college in Bulgaria, Tcholakov came to the United States in 1990 through an agricultural exchange program sponsored by Future Farmers of America. Landing at Dry Creek Vineyard, he worked his way up to assistant winemaker over a period of nine years.

Ready for a new adventure, Tcholakov joined Trentadue Winery as winemaker in 1999. Today, he oversees production of the winery’s Trentadue, La Storia and OPR labels, which total between 16,000 to 18,000 cases per year.

The winning wine

Looking back at the 2021 vintage, Tcholakov said he distinctly remembers “there were no apocalyptic events of any kind.”

“Everything was relatively calm and normal compared to the cataclysmic fires of 2017 and 2019,” said Tcholakov. “Bloom started early, but the remainder of the year was relatively cool. No heat waves, no rains, nothing dramatic.”

With Trentadue’s La Storia Cuvée 32, Tcholakov typically varies the blend from year to year, and in 2021, Brunello clone sangiovese makes up the lion’s share at 47%.

“Sangiovese is actually a very historic variety and predates the Romans to the Etruscan times,” said Tcholakov. “It’s so intensely flavored. And if you close your eyes when the wine is fermenting, the scent is so perfumey and aromatic. You’d never guess it was a red wine.”

While sangiovese is the most widely planted red grape in Italy, montepulciano is the second and makes up 22% of the Cuvee 32 blend.

“Montepulciano is dark and has a lot of blueberry aromas in it. It’s relatively low in tannins but it’s an important part of the sangiovese team,” said Tcholakov. “Then I added 32% merlot, which gave the wine a little bit more weight and structure.”

In the end, Trentadue’s 2021 La Storia Cuvée 32 impressed the judges for its “complexity,” “elegance” and “pure Oppenheimer genius,” to win the North Coast Wine Challenge’s top award of Best of the Best.

“The broad appeal of a winning red wine is all about balance,” said Chris Sawyer, a sommelier and judge at the North Coast Wine Challenge. “The Cuvée 32 is an exciting wine with generous, concentrated flavors that make you think about how great it would be to pair with food. For me, that stood out from all the rest!”

For Ziggy Eschliman, a wine and spirits educator and fellow judge, it was the La Storia Cuvée 32’s “seductive aromas of pomegranate blossoms and juicy plums” that enticed her from the start.

“They bring your palate to a party of black raspberries, dark chocolate-covered blueberries, herbs and leather,” said Eschliman. “The finish is an encore, begging for more!”

At the end of the day, Tcholakov is grateful the judges were open-minded about voting for an Italian-style red blend.

“It shows there are other wines out there and we can appreciate different things,” said Tcholakov. “That’s the most important thing to me.”

