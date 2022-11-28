Tropical holidays ahead at new cocktail pop up

HEALDSBURG

Learn nuances of rice wine at sake class

For those who know their syrahs from their sauvignon blancs but feel intimidated when presented with a sake list, a sake class for wine lovers can help. Led by a certified sake educator, this class at Odyssey Wine Academy will introduce participants to the history and styles of sake and help them develop their palate to recognize the sensory qualities that set sake apart. The class is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9, and the $100 fee includes a guided tasting of six premium sakes, light bites to accompany them and all course materials, which are also sent out digitally. Reservations are available at odysseywineacademy.com/schedule. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way.

SANTA ROSA AND PETALUMA

Popular holiday cocktail pop-up returns with tiki-themed companion

The popular Miracle cocktail pop-up is returning to Brewster’s in Petaluma for the holiday season. Brewster’s beer garden has doubly decked the halls and rolled out a specialty cocktail list, including a Holiday Spiked Chai. Miracle at Brewsters runs through Jan. 8. 229 Water St. Details at brewstersbeergarden.com

Meanwhile, Miracle’s companion pop-up, Sippin’ Santa, is making its debut at the Lazeaway Club at the renovated Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. The holiday decor is all tropical vibes, with a cocktail menu to match featuring a Kris Kringle Colada and Rudolph’s Rum Rhapsody. The Lazeaway Club’s new chef, Chris Ricketts, has created a menu to fit the theme. Nibble on bites like Christmas Ham, slow-cooked char siu pork belly with pineapple, or Oh Christmas Tree, pine-seasoned fried chicken. Sippin’ Santa runs through Dec. 31. The Flamingo is at 2777 Fourth St. More details at sippinsantapopup.com.

SONOMA

World Cup watch parties paired with wine and food

Taub Family Outpost General Manager Martin Gobbée invites soccer fans to join him for World Cup viewing parties from now until the final games in December. The longtime fútbol fanatic is fulfilling a long-held dream to host gatherings for the 11 a.m. Wednesday to Sunday matches on the restaurant’s 86-inch TV. There will be an espresso bar, wine, beer, cocktails and light bites including avocado toast, grilled cheese with pears and fig and deviled eggs. If there is demand, Gobbée may open earlier, for the 7 and 8 a.m. games. (Games at 11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday will be shown, but food won’t be available those days.) 497 First St. W.

CALISTOGA

Passports for Winter in the Wineries available now

Sip through Calistoga this winter with a pass that opens the doors at 16 Calistoga wineries for just $75. Winter in the Wineries passport holders can get complementary tastings at wineries such as Castello di Amorosa, Madrigal Family and Raymond vineyards from Dec. 3 to Feb. 3, 2023. The passport program includes some restaurant discounts, too. Passport holders will need to book tastings in advance with most participating wineries. Pre-orders are available now at visitcalistoga.com or by calling the Calistoga Welcome Center at 707-942-6333.

HEALDSBURG

Holiday cooking series just for kids

Little Monsters Culinary is holding a holiday cooking mini-camp for kids at 3:30 to 5 p.m.on Dec. 2 and 9 at the historic Felta Schoolhouse. Instructor chef Carey Angerer will guide budding cooks through a day of Hanukkah recipes, followed by a class on traditional Christmas recipes. The cost is $90 for the two-class series and is open to children ages 4 to 12. To book, email carey@littlemonstersculinary.com or text 707-955-0973.