Upcoming plant sales in Sonoma County

Plant sales continue to dominate the Sonoma County scene. Here’s the latest to pick and choose from.

Food For Thought plant sale

The Forestville-based Food For Thought food pantry, known for its bounteous garden, is holding its first-ever plant sale Saturday and Sunday.

Organic heirloom vegetable varieties, flowers and native plants will be up for grabs. All proceeds support the food bank, which helps people with serious illnesses. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6550 Railroad Ave., Forestville.

Succulent Saturday sale

In a drought year, succulents are one thing you can plant without guilt. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are holding a sale Saturday, April 24 featuring nothing but these popular low-water-use plants. Look for a big selection of 4-inch pots and gallon-size plants along with an array of container arrangements. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 915 D St., Petaluma. Cash only. For more information, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

Graton Community Club plant sale

This longtime west county club canceled its Spring Flower Show, but the plant sale goes on Saturday, April 24. They will have 11 varieties of tomatoes, plus other vegetables including varieties of pumpkins, squash and cucumbers. Also stock up on herbs, flowers, succulents, perennials and drought-tolerant plants as well as homemade jams, delightfully re-imagined Altoid tins and garden art. The sale benefits a scholarship program for Santa Rosa Junior College students. Cash or checks only. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 8996 Graton Road, downtown Graton.

Healdsburg Garden Club plant sale

Club members are stretching their sales over two weekends this year: April 24 and May 1. Shoppers can browse for seasonal baskets, succulent planters, tomato and vegetable starts, fresh flower arrangements, herbs and garden goods. There will be a silent auction for two custom-made barrel planters. Proceeds benefit a local scholarship fund. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 345 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg.

Willowside School nursery open this weekend

Students are involved in working this unique school-based plant nursery on their west Santa Rosa campus. They have thousands of plants, from low-water-use and drought-tolerant perennials to California natives, succulents and plants that attract beneficial birds, bees and insects to the garden. They also have a large line of specialty Japanese maples. The next sale is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Email mfiddler@ogusd.org to arrange an appointment. Drop-ins are also welcome if the nursery isn’t overcrowded. For information or to donate, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road.

Valley of the Moon Garden Club

Stock up on 4-inch pots of vegetables, annual and perennial flowering plants and succulents at this May 1 sale at Altamira School. Club members also have contributed starts from their own gardens and will be on hand to answer questions and help shoppers with their selections.

Proceeds from the sale benefit school gardens in Sonoma Valley. Club members also created and maintain the monarch pollinator garden in Sonoma. 9 a. m. to noon. 707-935-8986 for more information. 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.

