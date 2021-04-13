Use these vinaigrettes and dressings to spice up your spring salad

When I was writing “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings” (Harvard Common Press, 2013), I envisioned it as more than a collection of recipes. I hoped the book would encourage and teach people to cook, not just follow a recipe.

To further that goal, I included “Best Uses” with all the recipes and added seasonal variations to many of them. The book’s subtitle claims there are 60 recipes; there are really closer to 250.

A recipe is like training wheels on a bike. We need recipes when we’re handling unfamiliar ingredients and using techniques we don’t yet know. But once we learn our way around, we should be able to cook without a reference most of the time.

Julia Child said we learn to cook so we don’t have to rely on recipes. That doesn’t mean recipes are useless. They inspire us and guide us, even when we don’t need to follow them step by step.

The approach of one basic recipe or template followed by variations works well with salads of all kinds, from green salads to pasta salads. It’s also an excellent approach to bruschetta, polenta, potato soup, bread soup, risotto, paella and traditional tacos.

I eat this salad almost daily. Right now, we have outstanding greens — from micro greens to salad mixes with small or large leaves — available almost everywhere. The microgreens and delicate herb and flower petal mixtures from Earthworker Farms of Sebastopol are now sold at several local markets, including Community Market, Pacific and Andy’s as well as at the Sebastopol Farmers Market. When you have such fresh, delicious greens, you don’t need a lot of ingredients or bottled dressings.

The Simplest Green Salad

Makes 1 serving

3 large handfuls very fresh leafy salad greens

Kosher salt

Extra virgin olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon or 2 teaspoons vinegar of choice

Black pepper in a mill

Put the greens in a wooden bowl, sprinkle lightly with salt and toss gently. Drizzle with just enough olive oil to coat the leaves lightly; use your hands to turn the leaves gently.

Sprinkle with a little of the lemon juice or vinegar, turn again, taste and correct for acid-salt balance. Season with black pepper and enjoy right away.

Variations:

Add a small handful of fresh herb leaves to the greens before salting them. Any combination of chives, Italian parsley, tarragon, chervil, salad burnet, savory, oregano, thyme, cilantro and mint will enhance the salad. I don’t recommend rosemary or dill, as they will dominate other flavors.

Use a vegetable peeler to make curls of a favorite grating cheese and scatter them over the greens just before serving.

Cut 3 or 4 radishes into paper-thin slices and add them to the greens before salting.

Cut a small shallot into very thin slices and add to the greens before salting. Break 1 or 2 cubes of feta cheese or blue cheese into pieces and add to the salad before the pepper.

Use lime juice as the salad’s acid and add half an avocado, cut into very thin diagonal slices, after adding the olive oil. Add cilantro leaves with the pepper.

Use walnut oil and sherry vinegar. After tossing the greens with vinegar, add 2 tablespoons toasted walnuts, 1 to 2 ounces crumbled goat cheese and 1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives.

When pomegranates are in season, use hazelnut oil instead of olive oil and use pomegranate vinegar as the acid. After tossing the greens with the vinegar, add about 2 tablespoons chopped toasted hazelnuts, 3 tablespoons pomegranate arils and about a teaspoon of grated orange zest.

Rice salads are very flexible, and the first way to vary them is with the rice. If you prefer brown rice, use it, but adjust cooking times. You’ll also need to do that with black rice, red rice and any other rice except white jasmine or basmati, which are the ones I like for spring and summer rice salads. In fall and winter, I sometimes add wild rice or brown rice, as the flavors of both are best with fall and winter foods.

Rice Salad for All Seasons, with Variations

Makes about 6 servings

1 cup dry jasmine or basmati rice

Kosher salt

Olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Black pepper in a mill

Warm Shallot Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Seasonal ingredients, as listed below

Put the rice in a strainer, set the strainer in a large bowl and cover with water. Agitate the strainer, change the water and repeat several times. Tip the rice into the bowl, cover with water by about 3 inches and set aside for 20 to 30 minutes.

Drain the rice and put it into a medium saucepan. Add 2 cups of water, a generous tablespoon of salt and a light splash of olive oil and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat, cover the pan and simmer gently until the rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Without uncovering, remove from the heat, let rest for 15 minutes, uncover and fluff the rice with a fork.