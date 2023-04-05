For more stories about the North Coast Wine Challenge, go to bit.ly/3nqsC9Z .

The 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge happens this week, with 32 judges tasting roughly 1,000 wines, all made in the North Bay. The competition attracts high-caliber wines from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties and parts of Solano County.

A pinot noir from Vaughn Duffy Wines in Kenwood won the top award at the 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge, after two days of judging at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Judges named Vaughn Duffy Wines, 2021 Pinot Noir, Bacigalupi Vineyards the Best of the Best at the annual competition that drew a record 1,190 entries.

Presented by The Press Democrat, the competition brought together 30 esteemed judges — winemakers, journalists, wine directors and others — to taste and assess wines produced and bottled in the North Coast AVA (American Viticulture Area), which includes Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties, as well as parts of Solano County.

Here are the top winners from the 2023 North Coast Wine Challenge:

Best of the Best: Vaughn Duffy Wines, 2021 Pinot Noir, Bacigalupi Vineyards

Best of Show Sparkling: Scharffenberger, NV Brut Excellence, Methode Traditionelle Sparkling Wine, Mendocino County

Best of Show White: Husch, 2022 Dry Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley

Best of Show Rosé: Rodney Strong, 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County

Best of Show Red: Vaughn Duffy Wines, 2021 Pinot Noir, Bacigalupi Vineyards

Best of Show Dessert Wine: Fifth Hill, Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc, 2020 Sonoma Valley, Sonoma County

Best of Sonoma County: Vaughn Duffy Wines, 2021 Pinot Noir, Bacigalupi Vineyards

Best of Napa County: Sawyer Cellars, 2018 Merlot, Napa Valley

Best of Mendocino County: Scharffenberger, NV Brut Excellence, Methode Traditionelle Sparkling Wine, Mendocino County

Best of Lake County: Robledo, 2021 Seleccion Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Hills, Lake County

Best of Solano County: Calazor, 2020 Red Blend

The full competition results will appear in The Press Democrat’s Feast & Wine section on April 12.

To sample this year’s gold medal-winning wines, plus bites from 25 of the region’s top chefs, check out the North Coast Wine and Food Festival at the Luther Burbank Center on June 17. Tickets are $95 general admission ($50 for designated drivers). The VIP tickets, which provide early admission at noon, cost $150. For tickets and information, visit northcoastwineandfood.com.

