A video taken on Wednesday morning of the Solitude Lift at Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley shows skiers and snowboarders why wind holds take place.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RXF1dx4GFWQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Wind holds are times where a ski lift is taken off of the schedule temporarily, or for the day, due to high winds that can cause unsafe operating conditions,” said Palisades Tahoe public relations coordinator Maddy Condon.

As California battles a large storm driving the decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom for a state of emergency, Palisades Tahoe is also in-line for the atmospheric river, which Condon noted as a cause for the strong winds at the Solitude Lift.

“The safety of our guests and team is always our top priority,” said Condon. Palisades Tahoe is cautious of the weather conditions, which can always affect the operability of various lifts on the mountain.

More information on the lifts and their statuses can be found on blog.palisadestahoe.com.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.