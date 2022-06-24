Weekend shopping for home and garden

You’ll have another chance to grab up goodies from the little nursery at Willowside School, on Saturday.

The student-supported enterprise will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with a selection of low-water-use plants, natives, plants that provide habitat for wildlife, herbs and lots of succulents. Prices are $6 for 1-gallon container.

The student nursery is at the corner of Hall and Willowside roads in Santa Rosa. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

Santa Rosa

Patchwork craft show this weekend

The Patchwork Show returns to downtown Santa Rosa on Saturday and Sunday with handcrafted items to beautify your home or yourself.

More than 140 makers, crafters and designers will show off their creations in Old Courthouse Square while a DJ spins classic music. The family-friendly event includes a Patchwork Junior section showcasing young creatives, as well as food and DIY craft activities. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to dearhandmadelife.com/patchwork-show, dearhandmadelife on Facebook or instagram.com/dearhandmadelife on Instagram for more information.

