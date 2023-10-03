What will a delayed harvest taste like? Here’s what winemakers in Sonoma, Mendocino counties say
In this unusual harvest of 2023, with the grape pick lagging nearly a month behind last year, how will the wine taste in the glass when the bottlings are released?
A clue may lie in 2019, another rainy year with cool temperatures. Many local winemakers are comparing this growing season to that of 2019 and hoping for similarly vibrant wines.
Already, the flavor of the grapes is promising, according to Kristen McMahan, winemaker of Goldeneye Winery in Anderson Valley.
“Similar to 2019, the cooler growing season is allowing us to pick grapes at the perfect time in their development,” McMahan said.
Nicole Hitchcock, winemaker of J Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg, remembered the 2019 harvest as a favorable one.
“In 2019, we had a very successful, clean and consistent growing season and harvest that made for outstanding wines,” Hitchcock said.
The similarities between 2019 and 2023 might even portend a “banner” vintage this year, especially for pinot noir, she said.
The 2019 harvest resulted in very high-quality wines, observers said at the time. Bloomberg reported that the 2019 harvest was “near perfect” in Napa and Sonoma. And Wine Spectator, when it reviewed the 2019 vintage of California pinot noir, said it set a new benchmark for quality across all major regions.
This year, up to Sept. 30, Sonoma County saw 49 days with rain (and 28 total inches of rain), and 2019 was similarly a wet year, with 64 days with rain (and 38 total inches), according to measurements recorded at the Sonoma County Airport. Temperatures in harvest months were also similar: 65 degrees was the average temperature in September 2019, and 62 degrees was the average in September 2023. October 2019’s average temperature in Sonoma County was 59 degrees and, for the coming weeks at least, the forecast calls for similar temperatures.
Compared to most harvests in recent years, a cooler growing season in 2019, like that of 2023, led to bottlings with low alcohol, high acidity and vibrant fruit.
These five local winemakers — McMahan, Hitchcock, Anne Moller-Racke of Blue Farm, Theresa Heredia of Gary Farrell Winery and Justin Seidenfld of Rodney Strong Vineyards — all made wine in 2019 and are in the midst of their 2023 harvests now. Their excitement about their bottlings gives us an idea of what may lie ahead with this year’s vintage.
A caveat: You may be wondering about the effect of wildfires. For the sake of comparison, we chose bottlings that weren’t affected by the 2019 Kincade Fire, either because the grapes were harvested before the fire hit, the vineyards weren’t in the pathway of the smoke or for other reasons. The fire started on Oct. 23, 2019, and most, if not all, of these winemakers had wrapped up their harvests before then.
Kristen McMahan, winemaker of Anderson Valley’s Goldeneye Winery
Question: How are the 2019 and the 2023 growing seasons and vintages similar?
Answer: In terms of the overall weather, both 2019 and 2023 were cooler years in Anderson Valley, resulting in delayed bud break and a long, measured growing season. But that’s really where the similarities end.
Vintage 2019 started with a dry winter and a cool, wet spring, which led to bud break (swollen green buds signaling the first stage of the vine cycle) in the first week of April. We started harvesting our first grapes for sparkling wine on Aug. 22, and we began our pinot noir harvest on Sept. 4. Our last pick of the 2019 growing season was on Oct. 15.
In contrast, the 2023 vintage is really unlike anything we’ve experienced in recent memory. … We started picking our sparkling grapes on Sept. 8. A few still-wine pinot noir blocks were ready on Sept. 19, but we did not really get started until Sept. 27! As long as the weather holds, I anticipate finishing harvest by the end of October.
Q: How do you expect the 2023 vintage, due to its growing season, to show up in the glass once it’s uncorked?
A: We’re already seeing wonderful flavors in our grapes, which is fantastic. Similar to 2019, the cooler growing season is allowing us to pick grapes at the perfect time in their development. In terms of color, concentration and flavor, what we’re seeing so far is outstanding, and we’re very excited for the wines from this vintage. The one potential downside to the cool growing season is that it leaves us more susceptible to late-season weather, most notably rain. But if things stay relatively dry, the 2023 vintage looks to be exceptional.
Nicole Hitchcock, winemaker of Healdsburg’s J Vineyards & Winery
Question: How are the 2019 and the 2023 growing seasons and vintages similar?
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: