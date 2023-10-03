Answer: There are many similarities between the 2019 and 2023 growing seasons in Russian River Valley, such as heavy winter rains, delayed bud break and later harvesting windows. However, 2023 has been more of a throwback to vintages long past, beginning with epic rainfall that brought the region out of a multiyear drought and continued with the coolest season that most in the local wine industry can remember.

This led to a harvest that began over two weeks later than in 2019 and nearly four weeks behind many other recent vintages. For context, in 2019, we finished our harvest on Oct. 16, whereas this year we are hoping to finish by the end of October. But it may go even beyond that.

Many of the risks that come along with a later harvest — weather events, cooler temperatures and vineyard pest and disease pressure — were cause for early concern this season as vintners anxiously monitored ripening trajectories. However, now that harvest is underway throughout Sonoma County, there is excitement and optimism for what may turn out to be a banner vintage.

Q: How do you expect the 2023 vintage, due to its growing season, to show up in the glass once it’s uncorked?

A: I expect that the 2023 vintage will show beautiful balance, vibrancy and impression of freshness due to the cooler-than-average growing season and moderate grape ripeness levels. Russian River Valley pinot noirs produced in 2023 will have a signature elegance, structural balance and nuanced intensity to the wines that is sure to set them apart from most vintages in recent memory.

Anne Moller-Racke, founder and winemaker of Sonoma’s Blue Farm

Question: How are the 2019 and the 2023 growing seasons and vintages similar?

Answer: In both 2023 and 2019, we had a wet winter with more-than-normal rainfall. That set up the season for healthy vegetative growth. … We completed our harvest by the end of September in 2019. Our Russian River chardonnay was our first pick in both vintages. In 2019, we picked on Sept. 14. In 2023, we didn’t pick until last Monday, (Sept. 25), with very similar chemistry.

Q: How do you expect the 2023 vintage, due to its growing season, to show up in the glass once its uncorked?

A: I have great hopes for 2023. During these last few weeks of waiting, my mind feared potential fires, excessive heat or rain. So far, we have been blessed with a wonderful fall that has allowed for beautiful flavor development. … I feel we’re sitting on a unique vintage for California — lower alcohol, but delicious flavors and liveliness.

Theresa Heredia, winemaker of Healdsburg’s Gary Farrell Winery

Question: How are the 2019 and the 2023 growing seasons and vintages similar?

Answer: It’s a decent comparison, actually. I think they are similar in that 2019 was a large pinot noir crop, but qualitatively it was a great vintage because even though there were a lot of clusters per vine, the berries were pretty small and concentrated. We got excellent extraction and flavor development during fermentation.

Vintage 2023 is looking similar in that there’s a good amount of fruit. We are coming in well above our targets in terms of tons, but the flavors are excellent. Again, the berries are small, so they are packed with flavor.

As for the tannin (grape vibrancy which comes from its skins) and fruit quality though, I believe these two vintages will be different. Vintage 2019 wines are more fruit-forward because it was a warmer growing season, and I believe the 2023 wines will be less fruity due to the cooler weather and lower sugars at harvest. So far, I am tasting fantastic tannin structure in the pinot noirs, whether picked at lower or moderate sugars (the longer the grapes are on the vine, the more sugar they have). We also got some extended hang time (the amount of time grapes are on the vines) in 2019, but this year we’re seeing cooler weather and even longer hang time.

I expect most of our grapes to hang for 110 to 120 days and, in some cases, we may see 130 days. That’s a really a nice thing to see. We haven’t had a really long, cool season in over a decade, so I’m excited.

The big difference between the two vintages is the very cool weather this year, and the delayed onset of grapevine development. ... In 2019, we started harvest on Aug. 26 and picked the last grapes on Sept. 28. This year we started on Sept. 5 and I believe we will likely receive our last grapes the third week of October. So this helps to paint the picture of the extended hang time.

Q: How do you expect the 2023 vintage, due to its growing season, to show up in the glass once it’s uncorked?

A: I think the 2023 wines will have more savory flavors, tremendous aromatics and beautifully firm tannins, which will make them great wines to age.

Justin Seidenfeld, senior vice president of winemaking and winegrowing of Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards

Question: How are the 2019 and the 2023 growing seasons and vintages similar?

Answer: I would say the 2019 and 2023 are similar in the yields we have seen so far, which means the vines are happy. I also would note that neither harvest experienced any major heat spikes, which can affect how grapes ripen. Further than that remains to be seen, as we haven’t even picked the majority of fruit this year.

Q: How do you expect the 2023 vintage, due to its growing season, to show up in the glass once it’s uncorked?

A: I expect the 2023 vintage to be an exciting one when the wines make it into the bottle. The extended hang time has led to the development of flavors and beautiful balance in the fruit. I think the layers of complexity we will see will be something for the history books as these wines start to release.

