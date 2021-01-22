What's being done to prevent big crowds on the Russian River in summer 2021

Big crowds on the Russian River are nothing new. Back when Guerneville was “Stumptown,” restless lumberjacks and sawmill workers often gathered for a good time on the banks. In the heyday of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, when San Francisco families fled to the river every summer and big bands led by Tommy Dorsey and Harry James played into the night, the beaches were always packed.

But last summer, during the COVID-19 pandemic and endless heat waves, the size of crowds on the water rose to a new level.

“It was like New Delhi on the river,” said Don McEnhill, executive director of Russian Riverkeeper, a nonprofit that advocates for the river and organizes trash cleanups along its banks. “More people showed up than the river could realistically handle.

“What changed really was the boldness,” he added. “There were instances where people came out with a chainsaw and mowed down a bunch of trees and vegetation because there was no fence in front of it. Once they cleared everything, they just drove through the vineyard and got to the river.”

On Labor Day weekend, to get to the river, trespassers broke into the former Hanson gravel mining property south of Healdsburg using a four-wheel-drive truck, “ramming open an industrial steel gate 6 inches thick,” said McEnhill, who learned to swim on the river while staying at his family’s Fitch Mountain cabin every summer. “(They) brought a bunch of junk out there and started a fire.”

Farther north in Alexander Valley, Geyserville resident Adriane Garayalde documented weekend after weekend of illegal camping, fires and garbage left behind near the Geyserville Bridge. At one spot, she filled two 50-pound feed bags with human excrement and toilet paper left behind. The “No Parking” signs she and neighbors put up along Highway 128 and River Lane were repeatedly knocked down.

For visitors from Sonoma County and places like San Jose, the East Bay and Sacramento, driven stir-crazy by the shelter-in-place orders and eager to escape the heat during 100-degree spells, the Russian River was a lifeline last summer.

But for some, the big crowds were a nightmare.

With no end to the pandemic in sight, this summer has the potential to bring the same big crowds to the Russian River as last summer. What will be different?

Now, in the dead of winter, when most locals reclaim the river for themselves, a band of concerned citizens, nonprofit leaders and government officials are working on the answer, strategizing how to prevent a sequel to last summer.

Preparing for summer 2021

Over the years, Phil Grosse, president of the Hacienda Improvement Association, which oversees the tiny hamlet of around 250 houses west of the Hacienda Bridge, has seen fist fights and people “knocked out” while arguing over river access and parking.

Last summer, tensions between frustrated neighbors and occasionally drunken visitors, who sometimes illegally parked their cars, often came to a head.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Grosse said.

The $8,000 that Hacienda residents shell out every year for a $40-per-hour security guard to patrol their private beach was never more essential than last summer, Grosse said.

Sonoma County Regional Parks banned party buses (which they’d restricted to two per beach per day the year before) due to COVID-19 restrictions. But parking lots at Steelhead, Mom’s and Sunset beaches (a total of only 238 spots) still filled up early every summer weekend morning, including in the overflow parking. Nearby, visitors can find legal roadside parking spots in neighborhoods like Villa Grande, Hacienda and Forest Hills. But when those reach capacity, latecomers often park illegally, sometimes blocking residential driveways.

Efforts are being made to address the parking, for starters. County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who is looking at ways to prevent both the river and the coast from being overrun, is working with Caltrans to create signs along Highway 101 warning tourists when the river is filled to capacity.

“I’ve heard it’s been very effective in Marin to have those signs on 101,” she said. “Someone who drives all the way from 101 to Bodega Bay, they’re not going to turn around because they’ve gone that far and they’re that close. But if someone sees that lots are full and they can make that decision while they’re still on 101, they can keep heading north and go to Mendocino or somewhere else and not be stuck in traffic. It allows them to make that decision ahead of time.

“I think that some of our most beloved environments in Sonoma County are in danger of being loved to death,” she added. Her office is working on branding a river awareness campaign, in the spirit of “Keep Tahoe Blue” or “Don’t Mess with Texas,” that would empower people to protect their natural resource.