Where to get wine, spirits and pizza for tasting in Sonoma County

Prohibition Spirits opens tasting room on Plaza

Amy and Fred Groth of Prohibition Spirits have opened a tasting room and bar shop on the Sonoma Plaza that features their collection of 30 different spirits, ranging from the line of Limoncello digestifs to gins, vodkas, whiskeys, rums and brandies.

Guests can enjoy a tasting flight of any six spirits on the menu with a reservation at the tasting room, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. 707-933-7507. 425 1st St. E.

PETALUMA

Petaluma Gap hosts virtual tasting

The Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance (PGWA) will hold a virtual tasting at 5 p.m. March 25 on Instagram Live with Emily Martin, the JetSetting Fashionista, and three winemakers: Tom Gendall of Cline Cellars, Erica Stancliff of Trombetta Family Wines and Shane Finley of Thirty-Seven Wines.

The wines include 2018 Trombetta Family Gap’s Crown Chardonnay, 2017 Thirty-Seven Wines Reserve Pinot Noir and the 2019 Cline Family Syrah. The wines also will be served during the PGWA’s Spring 2022 “Romantic Danube” Wine Cruise.

You can purchase the three wines in advance for pickup or delivery. To order all three, go to bottlebarn.com/collections/petaluma-gap-virtual-tasting. You can also purchase bottles individually from the producers.

HEALDSBURG

Davis Family hosts a distanced barrel tasting

Vintner Guy Davis and his team will host a Davis Family Vineyards Socially Distanced Barrel Tasting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 to 28 and April 2 to 4.

Guests will be invited to taste out of three or four barrels of 2019 red wine and be privately seated in small groups at a table on the covered garden, where they will taste through nine to 10 wines during the visit.

Cost is $50, waived with a minimum order of six bottles of futures at 30% off or 12 bottles per couple.

To reserve: davisfamilyvineyards.com/barrel2021.php

The 44th annual Barrel Tasting along the Wine Road — Northern Sonoma County has been tentatively rescheduled for May 24-30, 2021, but may be on hold for another year.

COTATI

New Times brings artisan pizza to Cotati

New Times Pizza has opened in the former Sift Dessert Bar in Cotati, offering artisan pies baked in an 850-degree oven for delivery or takeout.

The pizzas offer conventional as well as unconventional toppings such as the Crustacean with crab, shrimp, tomatoes, scallions, fresh basil and Asiago cheese.

The menu also includes take and bake pizzas, salads, pastas, pizza by the slice and pizza meal kits.

Within the pizzeria is a small specialty grocery market with products from local Sonoma County producers such as Wm Cofield Cheese, Don’s Olives, LALA’s jams, Not Yer Momma’s Granola and Taylor Lane Organic Coffee.

New Times Pizza is located at 7582 Commerce Blvd. 707-665-5930 or newtimespizza.com

SAN FRANCISCO

Cowgirl Creamery closing at Ferry Building

After 18 years as a flagship tenant at the city’s Ferry Building, Cowgirl Creamery has announced it will close its retail cheese shop permanently on April 10. The Sidekick Cafe lunch spot will close on March 27.

Like many of the city’s independent food service businesses, Cowgirl Creamery has felt the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic during the past year. Despite efforts to adapt to the new landscape, the company reported that the sharp decline in foot traffic and changes in shopping behavior forced it to make the difficult decision to close its doors.

“It has been an honor to be a part of such an iconic San Francisco institution since 2003,” said Cowgirl Creamery Managing Director Amanda Parker. “This was an extremely difficult and sad decision.”

Cowgirl Creamery was one of the first food producers to move in when the renovated building opened in 2003 and one of the few original tenants remaining. During its tenure there, Cowgirl gained a national reputation for cheesemaking, mongering, sales and distributing artisan cheeses.

Cowgirl’s original location in Point Reyes Station, a historic barn that houses the company’s founding creamery, shop and cafe, has remained open during the pandemic and will continue to stay open. Its Petaluma creamery will also remain open.

“Since our beginnings in 1997, the heart of Cowgirl Creamery has been in Point Reyes Station,” Parker said. “Our original home base connects us to the rolling hills of West Marin, the home of our organic dairy suppliers and to the history and legacy of our company’s founding mission.”

NAPA

Fieldwork Brewing expands at Oxbow Market

Fieldwork Brewing Co. is expanding its operation and moving to a larger space at the Oxbow Public Market Annex in spring 2021, adjacent to The Fatted Calf and Model Bakery. The opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fieldwork first opened its Napa taproom in Oxbow’s main market hall in 2016. The new space at the Annex will allow Fieldwork to offer an outdoor “beer garden” experience as well as a larger interior space.

In its current location at the market, the brewery offers outdoor service, curbside pickup and home delivery. It will remain open until the Grand Opening of its new locale. Fieldwork Brewing is open noon to 8 p.m. daily. 610 First St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.