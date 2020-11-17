Where to grab Thanksgiving meals in Sonoma County

WINDSOR

Browne releases “Pinot Rocks” memoir

Michael Browne, co-founder of renowned boutique Kosta Browne Winery, has released a memoir about his life in wine titled “Pinot Rocks: A Winding Journey Through Intense Elegance.”

“No matter the goals you set for yourself, I hope my book will inspire and motivate someone to follow their passions and turn their dreams into reality,” said Browne, whose book is available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, ebook and audiobook narrated by actor William Shatner.

The book traces the arc of his life, starting with his tumultuous childhood and adolescence. Browne joined the circus at age 12 and became a featured fire-eater, unicyclist and trapeze artist by age 18.

It was while working in the restaurant industry that he found his calling and recognized the power of sharing food, conversation and wine with family and friends.

“For me, wine is storytelling,” he said. “I’ve built my brands, one enthusiastic wine drinker at a time. ... I learned that connecting with people around stories and with delicious wines cements very personal and deep-rooted friendships.”

Browne is renovating his Windsor winery property and expects to finish in late spring 2021. It will be open by appointment only.

The hilltop estate is the home of CIRQ, the brand he launched in 2009, and CHEV, his new regional brand.

For more information, go to brownefamilywines.com

WINDSOR

Bricoleur hosts virtual cooking classes

Bricoleur Vineyards Sous Chef Evan Castro, also known as “Country,” will host a free, virtual cooking class on Favorite Thanksgiving Sides at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, as part of the “Cooking with Country” series.

The sous chef will demonstrate the classic dish Petrale Sole Meunière on Dec. 6.

The list of ingredients and equipment needed and a Zoom link will be posted on the website prior to each event. All the dishes are paired with Bricoleur’s wines. bricoleurvineyards.com

SANTA ROSA

John Ash & Co. offers a dinner on the “Wild Side”

As part of its 40th anniversary celebration, John Ash & Co. will offer a special “Wild SIde” menu through Sunday, Nov. 22 on their expanded outdoor patio.

The menu includes a choice of starters such as Chanterelle Cream Soup, entrees such as Roasted Breast of Pheasant and desserts such as Huckleberry Lemon Pudding Cake. Cost is $65.

The restaurant also is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner To Go for four or eight people. The dinner includes salad, turkey, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, various sides, rolls and pumpkin pie. Dinner for four is $220. Dinner for eight is $440.

Deadline to order is Nov. 22, and pickup times will be assigned on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. To order, call 707-527-7687. 4350 Barnes Road.

SEBASTOPOL

Thanksgiving supper from Gravenstein Grill

Chef Bob Simontacchi of Gravenstein Grill will be cooking up a traditional Thanksgiving meal in place of in-restaurant dining.

The prix fixe supper includes Willie Bird Turkey Two Ways (breast and confit turkey legs), mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, porcini sage gravy and ginger cranberry sauce. Cost is $25.

You also can add items such as soups and salads, vegan pumpkin stew, various sides and desserts.

To order online, go to gravensteingrill.com and click on Thanksgiving takeout. Pick up is from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26. 8050 Bodega Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Thanksgiving at Stark’s Steakhouse

This year, Stark’s Steakhouse & Seafood is offering two options for Thanksgiving: a takeout dinner for two or an all-you-can-eat feast in the backyard pop-up.

The takeout dinner includes appetizers of soup and salad, entrees of Butter Roasted Turkey and Hickory Smoked Herb-Crusted Prime Rib of Beef, four side dishes and three sauces. Dinner for two is $78, not including tax or tip. Various add-ons are also available.

Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and pickup is 10 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving Day only.

The backyard pop-up will serve dinner from noon to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, and just like at Grandma’s house, it’s all you can eat (but no leftovers to take home.)

The menu includes a round of starters such as Creamy Tomato Soup Shooters and Goat Cheese Fritters; a round of roasted turkey, prime rib and all the fixings, including sides like Savory Brioche Bread Pudding and Caramelized Brussels sprouts, plus giblet gravy and pomegranate-cranberry sauce and a final round of Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie or Spiced Apple Cake. Cost is $49 per person.

To place a to-go order, go to starkrestaurants.com, click on Stark’s Steak & Seafood, then Order Takeout. To make a reservation: 707-546-5100 or opentable.com. 521 Adams St.

PETALUMA

Thanksgiving dinners from Della Fattoria

For the first time, Della Fattoria will offer a prix fixe Thanksgiving Dinner to go, just like the Weber family shares at their Petaluma ranch.

The menu includes turkey breast, Kathleen’s bread pudding stuffing, mashed potatoes with creamed leeks, a salad of winter greens with persimmon and pomegranate, roasted Brussels sprouts, braised red cabbage with carrots and apples, cranberry compote and turkey gravy. Cost is $60.

Add-ons include appetizer board, dinner rolls, roasted butternut squash slices, polenta-stuffed red peppers and an array of classic desserts. Floral centerpieces in two sizes are also available.

To order: shop.dellafattoria.com. The pickup time is 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25. Della Fattoria’s store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but open Nov. 27 through 29. 143 Petaluma Blvd. North.

SEBASTOPOL

Harry Potter tea pickup at Muir’s

Muir’s Tea Room will offer one more weekend of the Harry Potter High Tea on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, with favorite Harry Potter characters greeting patrons on Saturday who have booked a visit with them.

The 6th annual Harry Potter Extravaganza provides a high tea service for the whole family. Madame PuddyFoot’s High Tea for adults includes choice of tea and a starter of Weasley’s Dragon Roasted Nuts, savories, pastries and dessert. Cost is $39. The Leaky Cauldron Children’s Tea also includes a tea blend and starter, savories and dessert, plus favors. Cost is $29.

To order, go to muirstearoomandcafe.com and click on pre-order options. 330 South Main St.

