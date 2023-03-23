Local experts say because of all the rain Northern California got over the winter, the wildflower bloom in Sonoma County may be one of the best in years.

Over 1,000 wildflower species exist locally. Find them in habitats like oak woodlands, grasslands, coastal bluffs, beach dunes, scrublands and other niche places. The best blooms are in shallow soils, rocky areas or recently burned areas, said Michelle Halbur, preserve ecologist at Pepperwood Preserve outside Santa Rosa.

“We’ll see an impressive wildflower bloom this year,” said Len Mazur, Sonoma County Regional Parks botanist. “It should be one of the best over the last 10 years.”

(Map: Where to see wildflowers in Sonoma County)

Here’s where to find the dazzling displays and what to look for:

Crane Creek Regional Park: The park bursts with lupine, poppies, milkmaids, buttercups and other rarer finds. 5000 Pressley Road, Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/41l9Al6

Taylor Mountain Regional Park: The park’s hilly landscape offers views of a variety of wildflowers including lupine, monkey flowers, baby blue eyes, shootings stars and more. 2080 Kawana Terrace, Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/41hwxWf

North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park: Explore the park’s open meadows, vernal pools, oak forests and redwood canopies for a variety of wildflowers. 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road, Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/3XUT200

Jenner Headlands Preserve: Spot gold fields in late March-early April while overlooking the Pacific Ocean. 12001 CA-1, Jenner. More information at bit.ly/3EvP1s2

Sonoma Valley Regional Park: Spot buttercups, white milkmaids and dainty white baby blue eyes among others.13630 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3xNIcP8

Tolay Lake Regional Park: Known for its biodiversity, including diversity of wildflowers. Find the rarest of wildflowers at the end of Westridge Trail. 5869 Cannon Lane, Petaluma. More information at bit.ly/3Y9vkh3

Helen Putnam Regional Park: Trails through grassy hillsides and thick stands of bay and oak trees are alive with sun cup and dwarf checkermallow. Take the Yarrow Trail to see the fragrant yarrow. 411 Chileno Valley Road, Petaluma. More information at bit.ly/3kfjbct

Shiloh Ranch Regional Park: The Canyon Trail features a variety of charmers including marigold, Pacific pea, rusty popcorn flower, and warrior’s plume. 5750 Faught Road, Windsor. More information at bit.ly/3lON1Vq

Jack London State Historic Park: See pacific pea, red larkspur, field marigold and manzanita among others. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3kpbhgz

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: Check out the park’s wildflower surprises throughout the year like checker lily and godetia among others. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. More information at bit.ly/3SCvUCche

Pepperwood Preserve: the 3,200-acre park is home to blue-eyed grass and star tulip. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/3m31ayE

Find a Sonoma County wildflower guide at: parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov