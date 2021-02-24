Why you should give the earthy flavor of mustard greens a chance

Valentine’s Day may make a fetish out of the color red, but spring fever, that intoxicating rush of anticipation that fills our veins as the days lengthen, is yellow.

Nearly every meadow, field, pasture and dormant vineyard breaks out in a bright yellow fever as mustard, ubiquitous throughout the North Bay, bursts into bloom, a happy harbinger of the coming season. The patient mustard seed can wait through drought, fire, flood and other extreme conditions and still bloom, sometimes dozens of years after it first fell from its fading flower.

The mustard we see growing everywhere is, for the most part, wild. The greens are edible when harvested young and tender, and the flowers are wonderful in bouquets. But as for the condiment, commercial mustards do not come from our soil.

The commercial mustard industry requires thousands of tons of mustard seed, and it takes about 70,000 seeds to make a single pound of mustard. Most of the world’s commercial mustard seed is grown in central Canada, in vast fields spanning miles.

Of course, the condiment mustard is much more popular than mustard greens. But if you love the flavor of mustard, don’t overlook mustard greens or mustard sprouts, both which have mustard’s characteristic flavors of bright heat and earthy savor.

Today’s recipes highlight these ingredients.

This simple soup highlights the spark of heat in mustard flavor, echoed by a cooling sauce drizzled on top. Mustard lovers will adore this, and it might win converts, too.

Mustard Greens Soup with Mustard Yogurt Sauce

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, minced

1 small carrot, peeled and minced

6 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2½ pounds potatoes, scrubbed and thinly sliced

3 cups chicken stock

1 large bunch mustard greens, big stems discarded

Olive oil

2 generous handfuls of young spinach leaves

1 cup, loosely packed, Italian parsley leaves, chopped

Mustard Yogurt Sauce (see recipe, below)

Mustard flowers, for garnish, if available

Heat the olive oil in a large pot set over medium heat. Add the onions and carrots, lower the heat and sauté until the vegetables are tender and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Stir now and then to prevent them from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Add half the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper. Add the potatoes to the pot, stir and add the chicken stock and enough water to completely cover the potatoes by about 2 inches.

Increase the heat, bring the liquid to a boil, lower the heat and simmer, partially covered, until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

While the potatoes cook, prepare the greens. Set the mustard greens on a clean work surface and cut them into ½-inch crosswise slices.

Pour a little olive oil into a large sauté pan set over medium heat, add the mustard greens and cook, turning gently, until they begin to wilt. When they are almost fully wilted, add the spinach and cook 2 minutes more. Add the remaining garlic and the parsley, turn two or three times and remove from the heat.

When the potatoes are almost tender, add the greens and cook 5 minutes more or until both the greens and the potatoes are tender.

Remove from the heat, taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Leave the soup chunky or, if you prefer, purée it with an immersion blender. Ladle into soup bowls and drizzle a generous spoonful of sauce over top. If you have mustard flowers, add a few petals on top and enjoy right away.

_____

This sauce is as versatile as it is easy to make. I almost always use a good Dijon, but you can use whatever style of mustard you prefer.

Mustard Yogurt Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

¾ cup plain whole-milk yogurt

¼ cup mustard of choice

Kosher salt, as needed

Black pepper in a mill

Put the yogurt into a small bowl, add the mustard and stir well. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. Use right away or keep in the refrigerator, covered, for up to a week.

____

This salad is bright and lively, with an engaging interplay of flavors. To turn it into a main course, add seared and sliced duck breast or grilled and sliced chicken breast on top, before adding the sauce.

Seared Oranges with Braised Mustard Greens

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Braised Mustard Greens

2 tablespoons pure olive oil

6 Cara Cara oranges, peeled and cut into ½-inch thick slices

Freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon low-salt soy sauce

1 to 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Prepare the greens, set them on a serving platter and keep warm.

Heat the olive oil in a heavy skillet until very hot. Add the orange slices, just a few at a time, being sure not to crowd the pan. Sear quickly, turn and sear on the second side, for a total cooking time of just 45 to 60 seconds.