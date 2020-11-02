Wild animals spotted on camera in Sonoma County

Although many of us are inside more than ever this year, plenty of wildlife continues to roam throughout Sonoma County.

We reached out to Pepperwood Preserve and Audubon Canyon Ranch for photos of wild animals caught on their motion sensor cameras since June. We also asked local residents for photos of their own animal encounters.

Click through the gallery above to see the bears, bobcats and gray foxes that make their way through Sonoma County.