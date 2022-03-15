Wine, dessert and author events for spring

HEALDSBURG

Barndiva brings back its Pink Party in April

Tickets are now on sale for Barndiva’s Pink Party, scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. April 3 in the gardens behind the restaurant.

There will be more than 35 wineries and winemakers serving their finest local rosés accompanied by Barndiva canapés and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets are $80. To reserve, go to shop.barndiva.com and click on Ticketed Events.

NORTH COAST

Tickets on sale for Outstanding in the Field

Outstanding in the Field will put tickets on sale for its 2022 summer and fall California dinner tour starting Sunday, the first day of spring.

The statewide tour kicks off on Mount Tamalpais on May 1 and Mayacamas Vineyards and Winery on May 7. The tour will return to the North Coast a month later with dinners at Belden Barns in Santa Rosa on June 4-5, at McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma on June 8, at Medlock Ames in Healdsburg on June 11 and at Robert Sinskey Vineyards on June 12.

Outstanding in the Field was founded by Jim Denevan in 1999 as a roving alternative to the conventional dining experience. Rather than source ingredients for a restaurant, they bring the restaurant to the source, with tables set in vineyards, beaches, fishing docks, city streets and organic and sustainable farms.

For tickets and more information, go to outstandinginthefield.com and click on Events.

HEALDSBURG

Wine Library hosts author Robert Camuto

The Sonoma County Wine Library Foundation will host an author showcase at 6 p.m. Friday featuring Wine Spectator contributing editor Robert Camuto at the Sonoma County Wine Library.

Camuto will talk about his new book, “South of Somewhere: Wine, Food and the Soul of Italy.” This is his third book, following “Palmento: A Sicilian Wine Odyssey” (2010). He lives with his family in Verona, Italy.

During the evening, Italian Colosi Bianco and Colosi Rosso wines will be served along with Italian varietals from Sonoma County.

Seating is limited. Health and dafety protocols will be in place and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. The Wine Library is located at 139 Piper St.

Tickets are $40. To reserve: sonomawinelibraryassn.org/events

NAPA VALLEY

Vineyard to Vintner weekend in Stags Leap District

Stags Leap District Winegrowers will hold its 2022 Vineyard to Vintner weekend April 22-24 for cabernet enthusiasts.

The annual celebration features Stags Leap tastings, meals and educational events. Vintners and winemakers will attend along with culinary partners such as Ken Frank of La Toque in Napa, Napa Valley chef and cookbook author Peter Hall, “Top Chef” finalist Casey Thompson of Folk Table restaurant in Sonoma and Elaine Bell Catering.

“While renowned wines and rare library offerings take the spotlight throughout the weekend, guests will also be treated to an array of opulent menus designed to beautifully complement the power and grace of Stags Leap District varietals,” said Nancy Bialek, executive director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers.

The April 22-24 experience costs $1,200 per person. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, go to stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V.

HEALDSBURG

Dry Creek releases 50th anniversary fumé blanc

Dry Creek Vineyard has released a special 50th anniversary edition of its fumé blanc to celebrate a family winemaking legacy of 50 years in Sonoma County.

The commemorative packaging shows a 360-degree, retrospective view of the winery founded five decades ago.

The front label showcases the historic 1972 fumé blanc label, while the back label displays photographs of the first harvest, the construction of the winery and the groundbreaking ceremony with founder David S. Stare and his daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, turning over the first shovel of dirt.

The love of the Loire Valley led Stare to produce his inaugural 1972 fumé blanc, and the winery has continued to craft the wine every with harvest since.

Stare is widely known as the first to plant sauvignon blanc in Dry Creek Valley, against the advice of vineyard specialists. Fifty years later, sauvignon blanc is the most widely planted white grape in Dry Creek Valley. In addition to the fumé blanc, Dry Creek Vineyard currently has five distinct sauvignon blanc bottlings in its portfolio.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the history of Dry Creek Vineyard,” said Kim Stare Wallace, president of Dry Creek Vineyard. “Our first vintage of fumé blanc was in 1972. … We remain true to ourselves and our commitment to producing world-class wines from our estate vineyards and small, local family farms.”

SANTA ROSA

Art of the Dessert contest for amateurs, pros

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) will host its second community bake-off competition in celebration of this year’s spring Art of Dessert fundraising event in April.

LBC Bake Off: A Community Baking Challenge invites amateur and professional bakers across Sonoma County to enter a two-week social media competition for the chance to showcase their talents and win a gift certificate that can be used toward LBC performance tickets.

To participate, bakers enter one of three categories: Young Baker for participants age 15 and under, Home Baker for amateurs older than age 15 and Semipro/Pro.

Contestants prepare and decorate their signature confections and post photos on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Community members will judge the bake-off entries, and winners will receive a $150 gift certificate toward purchases at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Entry details and rules are available at lutherburbankcenter.org/bake-off.

The bake-off competition kicks off on Wednesday and ends at midnight, March 30. LBC will announce winners at 10 a.m. April 2 on social media. To see competition entries, comment and share bake-off inspirations, follow @lutherburbankcenter on Facebook and @lbcsoco on Instagram.

LBC will host Art of Dessert, its annual gala to benefit LBC’s arts and education programs, on April 9 in LBC’s Lytton Rancheria Grand Lobby in Santa Rosa. The event supports the center’s education and community engagement programs. There will be a public online auction, beginning April 2.

“We are thrilled to once again open up Art of Dessert to the whole community by hosting our second bake-off competition,” said LBC President and CEO Rick Nowlin. “Despite concerns last year when we had to move the event online due to the pandemic, the Bake Off … helped us raise $510,000 toward our mission to increase access to the arts for all residents across Sonoma County.”

