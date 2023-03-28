Wine of the week: Frank Family Vineyards, 2021 Carneros Pinot Noir

Migration, 2021 Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, 14.2%, $46, 4 stars. Tangy from start to finish. This pinot has a trio of fruit — cherry, pomegranate and cranberry — buoyed by crisp acid. Layered with notes of pepper and cinnamon in the mix. Finishes crisp. Just lovely.

Dutton Goldfield, 2020 Mendocino Hills Pinot Noir, Mendocino County, 14.1%, $40, 4 stars. A pinot with depth. A touch earthy, it has aromas and flavors of cherry, pomegranate, blackberry and cola. Well-crafted.

The pinot noir whisperer?

“As a winemaker, it’s my job to listen to Mother Nature and adapt to what pinot noir needs in a specific vintage,” said Todd Graff, a 20-year veteran of Calistoga’s Frank Family Vineyards. “I’d like to think by now I know how to listen to what pinot noir wants.”

Graff is behind our wine of the week winner, the Frank Family Vineyards, 2021 Carneros Pinot Noir, 14.5%, $40. This pinot has aromas and flavors of cranberry and strawberry — gorgeous tangy fruit — riding on crisp acid. It’s balanced, complex and well-integrated, with a lingering finish.

One of the reasons the pinot is a standout, the winemaker said, is because 2021 was a dry year, which led to low yields and fruit with great intensity.

“Following the nerve-wracking 2020 vintage, 2021 was a breath of fresh air,” Graff said. “Cool nights and sunny days, with no heat spikes or heavy rain, led to grapes in near-perfect condition. Combine an already great vintage with Frank Family’s strong relationships with our long-term growing partners like Sangiacomo and Beckstoffer and the careful farming of our estate Lewis Vineyard in Carneros (AVA), and you’ve captured lightening in a bottle.”

With his background in bubbly, Graff said he’s a natural at crafting pinot noir.

“I cut my teeth as a sparkling winemaker at Napa Valley’s Schramsberg and Cordoniu (now Artesa),” he said. “I worked with a lot of pinot noir and chardonnay. The skills that I learned making sparkling wine, striving for bottles that are rich yet balanced and full of acidity, carry over to making still pinot noir.”

Born and raised in Petaluma, Graff, now 61, graduated from UC Davis with a degree in plant science and viticulture in 1984. After graduating, he circled the globe working at Joseph Phelps Vineyards; Weingut Klaus Schweicher in Mosel, Germany; Château Yon-Figeac in Saint-Émilion, France; and at Arrowfield Estate in Australia’s Hunter Valley.

He returned to Napa Valley in 1987 and worked as an assistant winemaker at Stag’s Leap Winery. From 1990 to 1995, he was the assistant winemaker and vineyard manager at Schramsberg Vineyards. During his tenure at Schramsberg, he also served as technical director and winemaker at Caves Transmontanas in Portugal, a Schramsberg joint venture.

Graff is now the winemaker and general manager at Frank Family Vineyards, which he joined in 2003. The winery produces, on average, 150,000 cases a year, and the winemaker said he delights in making sun-kissed pinots.

“Pinot noir comes in many styles,” Graff said. “The Frank Family pinot noir is a California pinot through and through. In Napa’s Carneros, we’re blessed with an abundance of sunshine. And while we respect the heritage and craft of Burgundian winemaking, our pinot noir is made to showcase the character of this beautiful fruit as it presents itself in our California coastal terroir.”

