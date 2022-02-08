Wine of the week: Schramsberg, 2018 North Coast Brut Rosé
If you want to romance your partner this Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with pink bubbles.
With Cupid in mind, The Press Democrat had a blind tasting of blushing sparklers, and Schramsberg snagged the top spot with its 2018 North Coast Brut Rosé at $47. This impressive brut rosé has yeasty, nutty aromas that follow through on the palate, with strawberry and mineral in the mix. It has pitch-perfect balance and finishes crisp with a nice mousse.
Hugh Davies, president of the Calistoga sparkling wine house, said this brut rosé is a worthy romantic pick.
“It’s the beautiful rose color but also has the tasty red berry fruits and long, lingering finish,” he said.
Davies said the house style he’s shooting for is complex and balanced.
“We want to have brightness and layering of fruit, with elements of toastiness and caramelization from age, while having a vibrant, palate-cleansing length,” he said. “We’ve come a long way to find the right balance of fruit, acidity and weight on the palate. … There are many steps along the way that help us get it just right.”
What many may not know about brut rosé, Davies said, is the crucial role chardonnay plays.
“Really tart chardonnay creates a backbone upon which layers of tasty pinot noir are enveloped,” he said. “It’s a blend of wines made from red and white grapes, some fermented in stainless steel tanks and others in barrels.”
This is Schramberg’s 51st vintage of crafting this sparkling wine.
“We’ve been at it for a long time,” Davies said. “The diverse set of vineyards in our program, ranging from Mendocino’s Anderson Valley to the Sonoma and Marin coasts and to the Napa Carneros, puts us in a great starting position. And we continue to fine-tune our technique from vineyard to bottle every year.”
