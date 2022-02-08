Wine of the week: Schramsberg, 2018 North Coast Brut Rosé

Schramsberg, 2018 North Coast Brut Rosé 12.6%, $47, 4.5 stars. The perfect Valentine’s Day pick, this brut rosé has yeasty, nutty aromas that follow through to the palate, with strawberry and mineral in the mix. It has pitch-perfect balance and finishes crisp with a nice mousse. Impressive.

Cuvaison, 2017 Napa Valley Los Carneros Brut Rosé, 12%, $50, 4 stars. A striking brut rosé with a range of flavors including yeast, brioche, ginger, strawberry and red grapefruit. Nice mousse. Top-rate.

Domaine Carneros, NV Cuvee de la Pompadour, Carneros Brut Rosé, 12%, $45, 4 stars. This elegant brut rosé has yeasty and nutty aromas and flavors coupled with notes of cherry and strawberry. It has great structure, with a hint of cranberry on the finish. Well-crafted.

Frank Family Vineyards, 2016 Carneros Brut Rosé, 12%, $55, 4 stars. A toasty brut rosé with layered notes of strawberry, green apple and mineral. Nice length. Tasty.

J Vineyards, 2016 Russian River Valley Brut Rosé, 12.5%, $70, 4 stars. This brut rosé charms you with its complexity. It has yeasty, nutty aromas and flavors coupled with notes of raspberry, ginger and mandarin. Nice mousse. Smart.

Ram’s Gate, 2015 Sonoma Coast Brut Rosé, 12.5%, $46, 4 stars. This is a complex brut rosé with a supple texture. it has layered notes of apple blossom, strawberry, melon and cranberry, with a hint of watermelon on the finish. Lovely.

Gloria Ferrer, 2018 Carneros Blanc de Noir Rosé, 12.5%, $55, 3.5 stars. This is a tasty sparkler with layered aromas of yeast, caramel, orange blossom and honeysuckle and, on the palate, a commingling of raspberry and mineral. Refreshing.

Korbel, 2016 Sonoma County Blanc de Noir, 12%, $30, 3.5 stars. This bubbly overdelivers with aromas and flavors of yeast, petroleum, strawberry and cranberry. Buoyed by crisp acid. Nice mousse. Pretty.

Scharffenberger, NV Mendocino County Brut Excellence Rosé, 12.5%, $29, 3 stars. This sparkler has layered aromas and flavors of yeast, petroleum, white peach and persimmon. Nice length. Finishes crisp. Solid.