There were hints, if you looked closely at the crowd gathering on the porch and back deck of the private Napa Valley estate, that this wasn’t an ordinary Sunday evening summer soiree.

Some people, wearing suits and jackets, sported lapel pins signifying their mastery of wine. A couple of women wore T-shirts emblazoned with wine references to pop culture: one, in a nod to the movie “Napoleon Dynamite,” read “Vote for Pedro Ximenez.”

Kassandra McPherson’s white T-shirt simply said “Barbera” in a pink Barbie logo font that she acknowledged was a shout-out to the Barbie movie that had just opened.

McPherson, who works for Promontory Winery in Oakville and is the mother of an 18-month-old, was here at the Wine Rival competition with 31 other people from Sonoma and Napa counties and beyond who hoped to sniff and sip their way to victory at a blind tasting executed in a tournament bracket system.

The contest was open to anyone up to the task of correctly identifying the varietal, origin and vintage of a wine — sight unseen — based on its flavor characteristics, acidity and alcohol content.

The prize this evening was $2,500 and a seat at the Wine Rival finals this October in Chicago, where the winner will take home $25,000. The competition is the brainchild of Adam Sweders, a Chicago-based actor and voice-over talent turned sommelier.

“This is the first year we’ve ever gone outside of Chicago,” said Sweders, who felt the Sonoma and Napa region seemed an obvious choice when taking the competition on the road.

The event drew a who’s who of the Northern California wine world. In addition to restaurant sommeliers and winery employees, there were wine collectors, consultants and armchair connoisseurs.

“I wonder who’s working in restaurants tonight, because everybody’s here,” mused Beki Miller, the sommelier at Sonoma’s Wit & Wisdom.

Miller scanned the room, sizing up the competition and noting a sommelier who had made the trip from Redwood City as a potential top rival in her bracket.

Their reasons for being here were as varied as their backgrounds.

Brandon White, a Sonoma-based marketing consultant, looked ready for a night on the town in a pair of sequined loafers.

“I’ve had a couple of idiot-savant moments at wine-tasting parties,” he explained. “And it’s a chance to network and go out on a Sunday night, because Sonoma closes at 4 p.m.”

Sebastopol native Nick Meidinger was there with his partner, Miranda Bruehl, who until recently was the tasting room manager for Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg. They came because they thought it would be a fun night out and helpful for Miranda, who is studying for her Wine and Spirits Education Trust level 3 certification at Odyssey Wine Academy in Healdsburg.

The competitive angle appealed to Meidinger.

“What opened my eyes was the competition part. I played sports my whole life,” he said. “When you bring wine into the mix, it sounded cool.”

Of course, the $2,500 prize was also a big draw.

“The (sommelier) exam is so expensive,” said McPherson, who attended the event with six other members of her Napa wine-tasting group. They meet weekly to study and practice for their Master Sommelier certification, the highest, most intensive sommelier certification in the world.

“My credit card debt for this exam alone is through the roof. We’re all broke,” she added to sympathetic nods from the other members of her group.

Group member Christina Stanley, the incoming wine director for the Slanted Door restaurant in Napa, said they were all competing yet cheering each other on, but they hadn’t discussed what they would do with the prize money if one of them won.

Uncorking a competition

Sweders called everyone together on the back deck to explain the rules. In the first two rounds, contestants would face off at a table with a judge. They’d have 90 seconds to evaluate one wine and write their answers on a card that would be scored up to 10 by the judge.

Once the competition was whittled down to eight, they’d have three minutes to evaluate two wines, a red and a white.

Sweders came up with the idea for Wine Rival on a trip a few years ago to the Wisconsin Dells, where he watched NCAA basketball tournament bracket analysis on TV.

“This was originally called Somm Madness when it started in 2017, until I got a 13-page cease-and-desist letter from the NCAA,” Sweders said.

He changed the name to Wine Rival, but his goal of turning wine tasting into a sport remained. The blueprint for the competition is the World Series of Poker, he said.

“If we can watch 60-year-old overweight men play cards, we’ve got to be able to do something with wine,“ Sweders said.