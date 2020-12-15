Winter desserts add spice to the holiday season

Pastry Chef Casey Stone, a native of the tropical paradise of Hawaii, has a soft spot for winter-season desserts, warm with the aromas of nutmeg and ginger, gooey toffee and melt-in-your-mouth chocolate.

“The holidays are my favorite time because I love those cold-weather desserts,” Stone said. “I love making warm desserts that you can eat with ice cream or whipped cream.”

For the past 16 years, Stone has been perfecting his sweet finales as the pastry chef at John Ash & Co. restaurant. The 40-year-old also has made some of these desserts as the crowning glories of Christmas dinners at his Santa Rosa home, where he enjoys celebrating with grand meals worthy of British royalty.

“A few years ago, I started a British tradition in my house, with rib roast and Yorkshire pudding and sticky toffee pudding,” he said. “I love the British culture and the baking show.”

Stone attended the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, then returmed to Hawaii to work at Merriman’s, where the chef was a pioneer of regional Hawaiian cuisine.

At age 21, Stone headed to the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena to earn his certificate in baking and pastry under such distinguished teachers as Stephen Durfee, a professor of chocolate and pastry arts who has competed in many world competitions.

Then Stone fell in love with Sonoma County and landed a job as the pastry assistant at John Ash & Co., one of Sonoma County’s first farm-to-table restaurants, founded by Santa Rosa Chef John Ash in 1980 in Montgomery Village.

The restaurant has since moved to the Vintners Resort property off Mark West Springs Road and is now owned by Rhonda Carano, who with her late husband Don founded the Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery.

In response to new restrictions on travel, dining and entertainment in California, the restaurant is closed until mid-February.

Unfortunately this year, guests will not get to taste Stone’s delicious Bûche de Noël, a special treat he serves only on Christmas Eve. But he has generously shared his recipe so we can all give it a whirl.

The classic French dessert concocted for Christmas consists of a rustic roulade made with chocolate spongecake and a chocolate mousse “log” topped with chocolate ganache “bark.”

“I like making sure I make something for everybody,” Stone said. “It’s gluten-free and grain-free. The cake is made with just cocoa powder.”

But Stone doesn’t use just any cocoa powder. The quality of the chocolate is the key to this dessert, so Stone uses Valrhona cocoa powder for the cake and Callebaut chocolate for the mousse and ganache.

“You bake the cake, put it on parchment paper and roll it up with the chocolate mousse so you get a yule log,” he said. “Then slice it into individual servings.”

Stone also shared his delicious recipe for a Christmas Sticky Toffee Pudding with Toffee Sauce, which gets its unusually deep flavor and soft texture from dates, butter, eggs and sugar. Stone puts it on the restaurant menu for special occasions and always makes it at home for Christmas.

“I love it,” he said. “I make it in a 9-by-13-inch pan for Christmas, then slice it into squares.”

Sauced with rich toffee, the cake is as comforting as a hug from grandma. But the recipe actually came from John Ash & Co. Executive Chef Tom Schmidt.

“I made it work for me, so it was a team effort,” Stone said. “We did a version of it one year for the Harvest Fair, with figs and dates, and it won Best of Show for the restaurant competition.”

While growing up in Hawaii, Stone used to watch his mother make a simple bread pudding with white bread and canned peaches or pears, mushing it all together with her hands.

As a more refined version of that homey dessert, Stone makes a Holiday Pear Spice Bread Pudding with Salted Caramel that is just like mom used to make, only better.

For home cooks, Stone suggests using day-old croissants rather than brioche, along with your own ratio of warm spices including allspice, nutmeg, cloves and ginger.

The comfort dessert takes some time to make, as it requires two layers consisting of croissants, custard and pears. He gently presses down on each layer and at the end, lets the concoction sit for a half hour so the bread can soak up the custard.

“For my pudding, I like to see the little cubes (of bread),” he said. “I like it really eggy and custardy.”

The following three recipes are from Casey Stone, pastry chef at John Ash & Co.

The Bûche de Noël (Yule log cake) is a complex dessert consisting of a rolled, filled sponge cake, frosted to look like tree bark and decorated with meringue mushrooms and other edible décor. Its roots go back to prehistoric times, when the Celtic Brits and Gaelic Europeans would celebrate the winter solstice by burning logs decorated with holly and pine cones.