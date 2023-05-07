More than 3,000 dogs of over 200 different breeds will compete in the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, happening Monday and Tuesday in New York City.

Among the competitors this year is a Tibetan Mastiff from Sonoma named Rafa.

“Best in Show” will be announced Tuesday night. A Bloodhound named Trumpet won the honor last year, a first for the breed.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BIXmOfi4jdE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Breeds still waiting to win the big prize, according the American Kennel Club, are: dachshunds, Shih Tzus, giant and miniature schnauzers, Chihuahuas, Great Danes, Rottweilers, golden retrievers, and Labrador retrievers are other breeds still waiting to win the competition’s big prize. Click through the gallery above to see what each look like.

On Monday and Tuesday, “Best of Breed” winners will advance to compete in one of seven groups: Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding, Sporting, Working, and Terrier. Those winners compete for “Best in Show.”

The club has details on how to watch the show at its website, www.westminsterkennelclub.org.