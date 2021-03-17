Best of Sonoma County 2021

Nomination Round through Aug 23rd, 2020

What is the Best of Sonoma County?



Best of Sonoma County gives our readers a chance to recognize their favorite people, places, businesses, and things to do. 2020 has presented incredible challenges for our business community and this year it is more important than ever to show your support. Let everyone know what you think is Sonoma County’s best by nominating and voting for your favorites, whether they are open or have had to temporarily close their doors.



Locals only!



We respect and appreciate all of the great businesses that call the North Bay home, but we want to celebrate the ones that were born and built here. Make sure to nominate your favorite independent businesses and keep your votes in Sonoma County.



2020 Guidelines



* After you’ve submitted your choices, you will receive an email asking you to confirm your email address. If you do not confirm your email, your choices will not count. You only have to confirm your email once, even if you participate in all three categories.

* Businesses with the greatest number of nominations move to the voting round

* Only 20 votes per IP address.

