Tell us - Which are your favorite comic strips in the Press Democrat?

Dear Readers –

The Press Democrat is making some slight design improvements throughout our print edition, starting in April. One area we’re reviewing relates to our comics section that publishes Monday-Saturday.

Yes, we know. As our hometown friend Charlie Brown might say, “Good grief, these strips and their cartoonists have passionate followings.”

We don’t want to pursue changes without input from our loyal readers. No one likes the editor who makes unilateral decisions about comics. So…we’re asking for your help.

Please go to pressdemocrat.com/survey and complete a survey below that asks for your very favorite comic panels and strips – from the Peanuts gang and Hagar the Horrible to Pearls Before Swine, Garfield, Zits and Family Circus. If there are two or three that don’t crack your list – any Rex Morgan fans out there? – just leave it blank.

Prefer the ink-and-paper treatment? Complete the survey below, scribble any additional thoughts, stuff it in an envelope, slap a stamp on it and mail it to The Press Democrat, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, California 95401, to the attention of Dominique Jackson, Newsroom.

I promise we’ll read every survey and let you know what changes – if any – we’ll be making.

Thanks, as always, for reading The Press Democrat.

Richard Green

Executive Editor