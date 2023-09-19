Will and Julissa Marcencia were celebrating their 100th day of owning Napa Valley’s local radio station in October 2017 when the young couple’s car began to violently drift on their drive back to Napa after dinner in Sonoma.

Recent transplants from Los Angeles, they feared for a moment that Southern California’s notorious “devil winds” had trailed them north.

“I mean, I was losing control of the steering wheel at some points driving through Carneros,” Will, 38, recalled. “And I was like, oh, this is weird.”

In reality, the couple were heading into the teeth of deadly firestorms igniting across Napa and Sonoma counties, their paths of destruction fueled by hurricane-force gales.

In the ensuing days of evacuations and heroic firefighting efforts, the couple learned valuable lessons. One was how to operate the controls of the radio station they purchased from Wine Country Broadcasting for $425,000 in May 2017.

Another was how desperate the valley’s Spanish-speaking residents were for emergency information.

Many called the Foster Road headquarters of the newly christened Wine Down Media seeking help. With cell phone and internet service knocked out by the flames, terrestrial radio was one of the only sources of public information.

“They were asking us, ‘What's happening?’” said Will, who, like his 40-year-old wife, is bilingual. “‘We see that our neighbors are evacuating, but we have no idea what’s really happening. Like, we see the smoke, but are we in imminent danger?’”

Similar confusion greeted public safety power shut-offs and the pandemic in the years following the 2017 firestorms.

Despite comprising about 1 in 3 Napa County residents, Latinos were largely left in the dark during these crises.

The Marcencias decided to do something about it. In January 2022, after years of preparation, the couple rebranded KVON 1140 AM/96.9 FM with an all-Spanish format.

The bold decision garnered national headlines, as well as a few angry emails and phone calls from listeners who objected to losing KVON’s traditional news and sports format.

But 18 months into the change, the Marcencias have no plans to alter course. They say the new “MegaMix” format is a hit with the valley’s Latino community, so much so the couple are considering adding a fourth part-time radio personality to the line-up and seeking more opportunities to expand the brand.

One example: Sabor + Ritmo, Julissa’s idea for Napa Valley’s first all-Latin music festival, drew thousands to Silverado Resort & Spa on Sept. 9 to sing and dance along with several of the biggest stars in Latin music today.

At Wine Down Media headquarters a few days after the festival, the couple reflected on their whirlwind time at the helm with coffees in hand.

The enterprise also includes 99.3 FM “The Vine.” Both stations now broadcast out of modern facilities in South Napa Marketplace, across from Napa’s only movie theater.

For Julissa, whose 16-year media career includes working for some of the biggest names in the media and entertainment industry, offering more content to Napa Valley’s Latino population is good business.

“Any brand, from a local company to a national branch, should be speaking to Hispanics, and I truly feel that,” she said.

Sonoma County has long had a robust Spanish radio culture. But Julissa remarked on how little of that programming was offered elsewhere in the North Bay when she and her husband took control of local radio.

“Like, people just didn’t care about the audience, and that blows my mind,” she said. “They (Latinos) are your profit potential and growth engine for consumers.”

The couple declined to provide specific financial information for Wine Down Media. Will said revenues in general were up 20 percent in 2022 over 2018 - their first full year in business. He said as of Sept. 1 of this year, revenues had already exceeded 2022 numbers.

Ole Health, which provides free and low-cost health care in Napa and Solano counties, was the first to advertise on MegaMix.

“We have seen the power of local radio in our community. Unfortunately, it took the wildfires in 2017 to smack us in the face with that,” said Sonia Tolbert, Ole Health’s chief development officer. “It’s a really important medium for our Spanish language residents, and it’s part of our overall community outreach and patient communication plan.”

With a 5,000-watt daytime signal, the AM station covers most of Napa County, eastern Sonoma County, and Vallejo and Fairfield in Solano County. A second transmitter at 96.9 FM boosts KVON’s reach into south Napa and American Canyon.