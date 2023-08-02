A comedy crawl, succulents, a walking tour: Napa Valley events

Napa Scavenger Hunt Walking Tour

Explore historic downtown Napa on a walking tour while playing a fun game with family and friends. The Scavenger Hunt Walking Tours offer interactive experiences around the country. On Sunday, Aug. 6, the exciting event starts at 1275 McKinstry St., Napa. Participants must find hidden clues and solve puzzles to finish the game. Teams generally complete the hunt within 90 minutes to two hours. Tickets are $49 and cover a team of up to six. Groups larger than six can race each other to the finish between multiple teams. Redeem your ticket number as a coupon code during checkout at scavengerhuntwalkingtours.com.

Calistoga Concerts in the Park: The Boys of Summer

Calistoga Concerts in the Park presents The Boys of Summer, an Eagles tribute band from Southern California. Bringing fans the music of the Eagles since 2004, the boys have made quite a name for themselves. Catch them at Pioneer Park, on Cedar Street in Calistoga, Aug. 10 for an evening of free live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Featured wineries include Sterling Vineyards and Joseph Cellars.

Downtown Napa Wine Crawl and Comedy Show

On Aug. 10, New Creative Comedy presents a wine crawl and comedy show in downtown Napa. Join in on a unique wine and humor experience with host Marcus Mangham and an additional touring comedian. The crawl begins at Rebel Vintners, 1201 First St., Napa, before heading to more tasting rooms. The event begins at 12:15 p.m., tickets cost $48, and the purchase of a glass of wine or tasting is required at each room. Guests should wear comfortable walking shoes. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

JaM Cellars presents Tyler Rich

JaM Cellars presents country singer-songwriter Tyler Rich at Uptown Theatre. On Aug. 10, head to 1350 Third St., Napa, to catch the popular performer following a recent release of his new EP, “Unplugged in Nashville.” The Northern California-raised, Nashville-rooted musician has accumulated nearly half a billion global streams. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music is at 8. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Sip & Bloom Brunch Workshop

The Sip & Bloom Brunch Workshop is hosted by Andre’s Living Art, an “elevated experience” in Napa, on Sunday, Aug. 13. The workshop is a succulent arrangement class including brunch and sparkling wine, held in a beautiful garden downtown. Attendees will learn the art of creating their own special floral arrangements from their host, Andre. All materials will be included. Guests will enjoy an authentic homemade Italian brunch of locally sourced ingredients, many grown on the property. Tickets, available on Eventbrite, cost $110 for the event at 12:30 p.m., 1676 Muller Drive, Napa.

